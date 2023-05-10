Google I/O 2023 live blog: Pixel Fold, 7a, Tablet, Bard, Android 14 and more

Just one day. The usually voluble Google will spend just one day at Google I/0 2023 walking the world through a wide array of hardware and software updates and reveals. It's a new look for the California search giant, which usually spends at least six hours over two days carefully explaining both near-term releases and moon shots like a voice assistant that can replace customer service (opens in new tab).

Maybe the conciseness is a response to the new high stakes of the moment. While Google is the undisputed search engine leader, Microsoft's Bing embarrassed them some weeks ago with Bing AI's shockingly good chatbot integration. Google needs to hit back hard with two-to-three hours of exciting, inspiring, and fantastically innovative announcements.

Can Google do it? Fortunately, there have been so many leaks that it's quite easy to paint an early picture of the keynote event. Google already pre-announced its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold phone (or tablet, depending on your perspective). Google first told us about the Pixel Tablet months ago and new leaks have only solidified the details. The Android 14 Beta launched weeks ago and is giving people tons of insight into what the mobile experience will be like in the near future. We've even heard whispers about a new conversational AI, Magi, and how it might integrate a Bard-like chatbot inside Google search. Yes, very much like Bing AI.

The only question remaining is how you can possibly keep track of the firehose of Google announcements. That's what we're here for.

I'll be on the ground at Google's Shoreline Amphitheatre along with Computing Reviews and Buying Guide Editor Michelle Rae Uy.