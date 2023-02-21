Google Pixel Fold will have a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Audio player loading…

Rumors surrounding Google's first foldable smartphone – the Google Pixel Fold – have been swirling around for years now, but we’re finally beginning to see more concrete details emerge about this hotly anticipated device.

According to 9to5Google (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel Fold – which is expected to debut at or around Google's next I/O developer conference – will be heavier than its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, a source has told the publication that Google's foldable “can be thought of as a small tablet, in weight,” which has us slightly worried for its portability as an everyday device.

That said, the size of the phone’s battery sounds like it’ll be a silver lining to all that excess weight. The Google Pixel Fold will pack a larger battery than its Samsung rival, 9to5Google reports; meaning we can expect a power source of at least 4,500mAh.

No exact details about the Google Pixel Fold’s battery capacity have been shared thus far, but we’re hearing that the figure will “still [be] well below” 5,000mAh.

Even the very best foldable phones have prioritized thin designs over impressive battery life, so Google’s alleged preference for a large battery capacity at the expense of keeping the Google Pixel Fold lightweight could help it stand out from the crowd, at least.

What else do we know about the phone?

As for what else we’ve heard about the Google Pixel Fold, a supposedly dimensionally-accurate blank reference model of the phone recently emerged, giving us an idea about its functionality and hardware layout.

For one thing, this Google Pixel Fold model looks to have a shorter, wider screen than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, offering a 5.79-inch cover display – which could be easier to use with one hand – and a widescreen, landscape-style 7.67-inch main foldable display.

A blank reference model of the Google Pixel Fold (Image credit: Dave2D)

At just 5.7mm at the thinnest point, the phone in question also looks super slim – which somewhat contradicts what we’re hearing about the Google Pixel Fold’s supposedly significant weight.

Perhaps, though, these extra grams will come from the device's rear camera array. On the model, spaces have been reserved for three main lenses, while a punch-hole camera is expected to be included on the phone’s cover screen.

We’re keeping tabs on all the latest leaks surrounding the Google Pixel Fold – which may end up being called the Pixel Notepad – in a dedicated hub, so check back regularly to stay in the loop about what could turn out to be one of the best foldables of 2023.