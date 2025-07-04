More support options for Pixel 6a owners have been revealed

The long-running Google Pixel 6a battery saga continues, and Google has now provided details of how owners of the 2022 handset can claim up to $150 (about £110 / AU$230) back from the company – money that could be put towards a new phone.

If you're just getting up to speed with this story, Google is in the process of rolling out a mandatory update for some Pixel 6a phones that could be in danger of overheating. In recent weeks there have been multiple reports of these handsets catching fire, which is obviously something Google doesn't want to see continue.

The update will "reduce battery capacity and charging performance" according to Google, and will show up as part of Android 16. Only some Pixel 6a phones are affected and in danger of overheating though – Google hasn't provided too many details about this, but you can check if your device will be included via Google's website.

Now 9to5Google has uncovered some extra details. Affected Pixel 6a owners will get three options: a free battery replacement for their phone, $100 (about £75 / AU$155) in cash, or $150 (about £110 / AU$230) in Google Store credit.

How to claim

Some Pixel 6a owners have been given a voucher towards a Pixel 9a (Image credit: Future)

The battery replacement option presumably means the battery limits put in place by Android 16 will be removed again – though you'll have to do without your phone for a few days while Google takes care of the repair job.

Whatever option you prefer, you can head here to choose it. You'll need to provide your email address and the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of your phone to prove your eligibility – you can find your handset's IMEI number by heading to About phone from Settings.

I can't work through the steps on Google's site because I don't have a Pixel 6a IMEI number to use, but the screenshots grabbed by 9to5Google show that Payoneer will be used to deliver the cash compensation. If you're outside the US, the $100 or $150 figures will be converted into your local currency.

Interestingly, 9to5Google reports that some users have been sent vouchers for $125 (about £90 / AU$190) to put towards a Google Pixel 9a (retail price $499 / £499 / AU$849), so check your inbox – though these vouchers apparently can't be used with the $150 credit.