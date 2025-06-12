Pixel 6a phones keep catching fire, so Google is going to put limits on their batteries
Battery woes
- Some Pixel 6a phones have been overheating while charging
- Google says it will address the issue with a software update
- The update will limit battery capacity and charging speed
You may have spotted several reports of Google Pixel 6a phones catching fire and burning up in recent weeks, and Google is now taking steps to stop any future incidents by limiting the battery capacity and charging speed on the 2022 handsets.
In a statement to Android Authority, a Google spokesperson said that a "subset" of Pixel 6a phones will soon get a "mandatory" software update, reducing battery capacity and charging performance once 400 cycles have been reached.
This should "reduce the risk of potential battery overheating" according to Google, though it will leave you with a phone that charges up more slowly and doesn't last as long between charges – not great for a handset that's only been out three years.
Google says users with affected phones will be contacted next month with details of what they need to do. Meanwhile, the Android Authority team has spotted a warning about a potential battery overheating issue on the Pixel 6a in the latest Android 16 beta.
Keep an eye on your phone
It's difficult to gauge just how widespread this problem is, but Android Authority has already recorded two separate incidents, and there are pictures as proof. It's scary to think that your phone could suddenly burst into flames while it's been left charging.
Given that Google only mentions a "subset" of Pixel 6a phones, it's possible that only certain handsets are affected. We may not see this update roll out for every single Pixel 6a, but right now it's not clear either way.
If you own a Google Pixel 6a, it's a good idea to keep an eye on it while it's charging: look out for any kind of deformation, and check that the handset isn't getting too hot to the touch. Very short battery life can also indicate a battery health problem.
Swelling and overheating can potentially happen to any lithium-ion battery, if it gets physically damaged or somehow malfunctions, but it's an issue that keeps happening with Pixel phones – most recently with the Google Pixel 7a.
