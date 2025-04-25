Got a Google Pixel 7a? You could be eligible for a payout or free battery swap – here’s how to check
Your eligibility depends on region and warranty
- Google is offering repairs or payment for Pixel 7a users affected by a serious battery issue
- Some Pixel 7a users have reported battery swelling severe enough to warp the phone chassis
- Eligibility depends on region and warranty status
Google has stepped up to remedy a major battery swelling issue with some Pixel 7a smartphones, meaning affected users can now claim a free repair or partial refund.
Under the Extended Repair Program for Pixel 7a, users can seek repair or repayment from Google directly.
Recent reports have highlighted the battery expansion issue, which Google describes as including “visible swelling of the device”, the “phone cover bulging or separating from the device”, or the battery “draining significantly faster than usual”.
As we previously covered, swollen batteries present a danger to health and home, as they can be an unpredictable fire risk if left unattended – be sure to check out our guide on how to dispose of an inflated phone battery for more information.
As 9to5Google reports, Google is offering walk-in repairs at centres in the following countries:
- US
- UK
- India
- Germany
- Japan
- Singapore
Additionally, Google is providing a mail-in repair service in the US and India only.
Google is also offering partial refunds to affected Pixel 7a users, depending on territory and warranty coverage: none of the following options are available in the US or India.
In other territories, those still covered by their Pixel 7a’s warranty can claim $456 from Google – that’s cash, not store credit.
And users in said territories who are out of their Pixel 7a’s warranty period can claim either $300 towards another Pixel phone, or $200 in cash.
It’s worth noting that if your Pixel 7a handset exhibits other forms of damage, such as exposure to sharp objects, liquid damage, or damage caused by excessive force, Google may refuse to issue a battery replacement.
The official Extended Repair Program page also notes that Google may charge an additional fee if the phone exhibits out-of-warranty damage like a cracked screen – which we’d guess is because screens typically need to be removed to access the internal components of a smartphone.
The kind of repair program that Google is running isn’t unheard of – some may even call it expected with an issue as serious as battery inflation – but it’s still good to see Google doing the right thing here.
Head to Google’s official registration page to get your repair or refund claim started, and be sure to let us know how you get on in the comments below.
