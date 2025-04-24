I've reviewed 100s of phones and the new Motorola Razr comes in colors I've never seen - I've ranked the new Razr 2025 look from the worst to the best

The Motorola Razr is all about color, and this year's brand new Motorola Razr (2025) family brings a unique palette of Pantone colors, along with some brand new materials that I've never seen used on a smartphone before, like Italian Alcantara. I spent time with all of Motorola's new models, and I took photos in the best possible light to show off how these colors and materials look in person.

Here are my favorites, ranked from the worst to the best. I left out a few - there are three pink Razr models that look almost identical, and I didn't bother looking for the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) in Midnight Blue (boring!). I want color! Texture! And a unique look and feel that you can't find on any other phone.

Do you have favorites? Check out my list below, then respond in the comments to tell me that I'm wrong! Do you prefer the Spring Bud green to the stodgy Alcantara? Am I wrong about Rio Red? Sound off below, and we'll have a respectable debate about the best Razr to buy.

8. Motorola Razr Plus (2025) in Mocha Mousse

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

I liked Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year when it was announced, but it's such a neutral shade that it hasn't grown on me over the past months. With great, gilded accessories, this is a standout shade that doesn't stick out.

7. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in Cabaret

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Motorola has 3 shades of pink this year, in addition to a straight-up red hue. While Cabaret is more exciting than the pink Razr phones that didn't make my list (sorry Hot Pink Plus and Parfait Pink Razr), it's still just a retread of Paris Hilton's favorite phone from 2007.

6. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in Rio Red

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

This is a unique red, but it clashes with all of the pink in the Razr lineup, and I wish Motorola had dipped into the Ferarri catalogue for some truly excellent red options like a Rosso Magma. Still, I haven't seen a truly red phone for some time, so this makes my list of favorites.

5. Motorola Razr (2025) in Gibraltar Sea

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Here's the first Razr on my list that benefits from the cool new texture options. The base model Razr (2025) in Gibraltar Sea blue has a nylon-like finish that feels great, giving it a more seaworthy look and feel that reminds me of sails and rope. It should keep its grip when it gets wet, too.

4. Motorola Razr (2025) in Spring Bud

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

If there were no Alcantara or wood on this list, the spritely Spring Bud green color might be my favorite of all, and it's the one that stands out in a crowd. This green is extra bright, so don't bother with a case unless you're trying to stay incognito, something no Razr owner would ever do.

3. Motorola Razr (2025) in Lightest Sky

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

It's not the color on this phone that is so striking, it's the streaky textured look that helps it catch the light and gives the phone some real depth. I love a phone with a pattern, and the bright Lightest Sky hue looks more like marble than plastic. It's the best color that isn't wood or faux suede.

2. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in Mountain Trail

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

I was so excited to see this natural wood phone from Motorola, and it's one of my favorite phone options in a long time. I wish the wood had a bit more character - a light teak or dark cherry would have been very cool - but if you want a phone that is as unique as a tree, this is the only one to buy. I hope it weathers beautifully, but that wood layer is probably thin enough to keep the phone light.

1. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in Scarab

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

It's hard to see the green hue on this very dark Scarab color, but it isn't hard to feel the luxurious texture of Alcantara, a faux suede that is grippy while remaining soft. In my experience, Alcantara also washes nicely, so this finish should last. It's so unique and so fun to hold that it had to be my pick for the best color and material choice for the new Motorola Razr (2025) family.