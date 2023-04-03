Android’s answer to AirDrop is finally coming to your Windows PC

Google’s answer to Apple’s AirDrop just got a big upgrade with the launch of its Nearby Share for Windows PC app beta.

Just like how you use AirDrop, Nearby Share lets you quickly and easily share files between nearby Android devices. This feature tends to be quicker than sending files via an email or Google Drive link, and is simpler than trying to transfer them over a typical Bluetooth connection.

Nearby Share just got a lot better, however, as it now lets you do more than just ping files between the best Android phones, tablets, and best Chromebooks – you can now send files to your Windows PC, too. The introduction of the Nearby Share for Windows beta gives the feature a serious boost over AirDrop, as Apple’s feature is locked to its ecosystem of iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Best of all, you can join the beta right now and start sharing your phone files via the new Nearby Share for Windows app in no time.

(Image credit: Google)

How to download Nearby Share for Windows

Unlike other recent Google betas – like the Google Bard beta – where you have to sign up and wait to be given access, you can get started with Nearby Share for Windows right now if you want.

You’ll first want to head to Google’s official page (opens in new tab), and there you should see a “Get started” button near the top. Click and you’ll download the installation file for the Nearby Share PC tool – open it to begin the installation process.

Once the installation is complete, you should see a window pop up that asks you to sign in to Google and set your Nearby Share preferences. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be ready to share files using Nerby Share with your computer; if you ever need to tweak your settings, you can click the gear icon in the Nearby Share Windows app to change settings like your PC’s name, where files get sent to and its visibility to other devices.

There are a few limitations to what PCs can support Nearby Share – it’ll need to be running Windows 10 or later and it’ll need to support Bluetooth.

Elsewhere, Google isn't only gaining on Apple in the file-sharing world, its Google AirTags could take over the world, too.