The Google Pixel Fold may have just leaked in full – here are all the details

While there's been little left to wonder about when it comes to Google's forthcoming debut foldable, a new series of leaks leaves nothing to the imagination; filling in

and all but confirming everything from the release timeline to official colorways, storage options, key features, and price.

Jon Prosser (opens in new tab) of FrontPageTech has time and again brought robust leaks to his YouTube channel and despite having already served as one of the main sources of Google Pixel Fold information in the past, he's back with everything that he hadn't covered previously.

Google Pixel Fold leaked availability

In Prosser's seven-minute video, we learn that (at the time of writing, at least) Google apparently actually plans to formally tease the Pixel Fold first on April 26, ahead of its expected unveiling at its Google IO 2023 developer conference, scheduled for May 10.

Pre-orders will then kick off immediately after it's unveiled at IO, although this will apparently exclusively take place through Google's own web stores; until May 30 that is, when carrier pre-orders will then become available. It's assumed that with Prosser being Stateside, he's referred to US carriers specifically, with dates likely to vary by market, outside of Google's in-house pre-order program. Availability is then slated for a little while later, on July 27.

Google Pixel Fold leaked pricing, storage and colors

Beyond dates, Prosser also doubled down on the colorways the Pixel Fold is expected to come in, with two: Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black), and yes, these finishes are tied to specific storage configurations.

What most would consider an eye-wateringly expensive starting price of $1,799 (approximately £1,450 / AU$2,685) appears to hold true in this latest batch of leaks, with the baseline Pixel Fold arriving with 256GB of internal storage and up for grabs in either finish, while a beefier 512GB version will also be made available with 512GB of storage, exclusively in Obsidian The price? $1,919 (approximately £1,545 / AU$2,865).

