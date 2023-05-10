Hands on: Google Pixel Fold: finally, a foldable that looks just like a smartphone

The Google Pixel Fold is the first foldable that could masquerade as a normal smartphone. It's a great first impression with a few worrisome caveats.

I always thought that the next major foldable phone, the one that would turn heads away from Samsung's valiant efforts to make folding devices a thing, would be from Apple.

It's not, but Google Pixel Fold does at least have the potential to make the full-sized foldable smartphone as popular as your most expensive iPhone.

Google is possibly turning heads from other foldable challengers by making the folded phone wider than its nearest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, giving it an expansive, 5.8-inch outer screen. That might sound smaller than the 6.2-inch Galaxy Z fold 4 outside screen, but that's the diagonal measurement. Measured width-wise, the Pixel fold is almost a half-inch wider. It does give the device a more traditional, if pint-sized, smartphone feel.

Also adding to Google Pixel Fold's normcore feel is the surprising thinness of the device. Folded, it's 12.1mm. Unfolded, it's a svelte 5.8mm. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is, by contrast, 6.1mm.

Finally, the Pixel Fold comes closer to folding closed fully flat than previous foldables I've tried. In fact, at a glance, it reminded me of Microsoft's Duo 2, though much less so once I got my hands on it. Of course, that device has two screens and not one 7.6-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside.

If some of the announcement thunder was stolen by Google pre-announcing the Pixel Fold in a series of teaser videos, including on lengthy NBA basketball watch party video that essentially showed off not only the look but many of the device's best photo features (yes, it has Google's Magic Eraser), the product is still something of a surprise in person.

From the back, the Pixel Fold shares some, but not all of the standard Pixel design aesthetic, but the more industrial-looking camera array is not the same. The Pixel Fold has 48MP, 10MP, and 10MP cameras, which compares well to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, though, again, the pixel counts are slightly lower. There is a more powerful inside camera on the Pixel Fold (8MP instead of the Galaxy Fold 4's 4MP).

Obviously, the Pixel Fold is not just about the cameras. It's also about how a pocketable phone that transforms into a tiny table can change your life.

The big screen enables multi-tasking and a wide range of core Google apps that's been updated for the big screen. Google is working with third-party partners to ensure their apps also take full advantage of that display.

Having a wider screen on the front like a more traditional smartphone and another tablet-sized one on the inside also enables experiences like switching a video call from the front screen to the inside screen and taking selfies with the device's best camera.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there's a mode where you can keep the phone unfolded to 90 degrees, rest it on a table, and continue your video call.

Overall, the Pixel Fold is an important entry in the growing foldable space, but with an eye-popping price of $1,799 / £1,749 (at least you get a free pixel watch) and some unfortunate design and mechanics choices, this may not be foldable to rule them all.

To understand why, let's dig into the details of my first hands-on with the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold: Price and availability

12GB RAM / 256GB: $1,799 / £1,749

$1,799 / £1,749 12GB RAM / 512GB: $1,919 / £1,869 (Obsidian, only)

Google unveiled its Google Pixel fold during its May 10 Google I/0 2023 developers conference keynote where it also unveiled its mid-range Google Pixel 7a Android phone, its Google Pixel Tablet and charging speaker dock, and a ton of AI technology.

The Pixel Fold is now available for pre-order. A ship date was not announced at the time of this writing. The Fold comes in two colors: Porcelain and Obsidian. We spent most of our brief hands-on time with a porcelain model.

Google Pixel Fold: Design

Small and thin. A truly pocket-friendly foldable

Premium look and feel

A huge bezel around the big screen

Doesn't automatically lie flat when unfolded

The first thing I noticed about Google's Pixel Fold is that it's far smaller than I imagined. I probably should've figured this out since the outside screen is essentially the same size as a 5.8-inch standard smartphone.

Comparing it to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which I brought with me, you can see how the Z Fold 4 towers over it. It's like they're not in the same class.

The instant win here is that the Pixel Fold screen is so much wider (it's a half inch wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 4) and therefore more usable than Samsung's offering. To be fair, I never minded the slightly narrow 6.2-inch Z Fold 4 display, but I understand the appeal of this one.

The 5.8mm thick body (even when folded is 12.1mm thick) adds to the normal phone feel. It's easily one of the best features of Google's first foray into foldability.

At 283 grams, the Pixel Fold is a noticeable 20 grams heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It does, however, share the Z Fold 4's iPX8 water resistance rating. That's rain and splash resistance, not submersion. I did not splash the Pixel Fold while I played with it.

There's fingerprint unlock on the power/sleep button, but no under-the-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader. You can also unlock the phone using your face. I did not test these features.

On the back of the Pixel Fold is a three-camera array that looks somewhat like the Google Pixel 7 Pro's camera array but also like it was designed by someone with more aggressive intentions. It's thick with sharp edges and a brushed aluminum housing that cries out, "Look at me."

The thin frame and hinge are made of polished steel, and the front screen is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. On the inside the 7.6-inch display, which has a small circular cutout in the upper right corner for a camera, is covered in ultra-thin flexible glass.

It's by and large a very attractive smartphone. However, when I unfolded it, I was startled to find a large bezel surrounding the entire screen. Now, there's a functional reason for this: the flexible screen needs somewhere to move when you unfold and fold the device. Still, next to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, this is an embarrassingly large bezel.

I remember the early Samsung Galaxy Fold devices initially had almost similarly wide bezels, which Samsung has since trimmed back. While I think the Pixel Fold might need the extra bezel space because it folds flatter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, I don't think that's any excuse.

The other problem is that the Google Pixel Fold does not automatically lay fully flat when unfolded. I almost wanted to stress it into a perfectly flat plane but worried that I would damage the device. Apparently, you can force it flat without issue, but I have no idea why Google didn't make sure the Fold automatically unfolds flat.

As for the crease where the flexible OLED screen folds, it is no better or worse than what Samsung offers on its folding devices. I can easily see it and feel it, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed.

If you enter a product category years after the competition, you simply must outdo them in every way.

This is not the way.

Google Pixel Fold: Displays

It's a good external screen

This is truly a mini tablet in disguise

I get the feeling that when designing the Google Pixel Fold, Google started with the external display. Really, its 5.8-inch (139.7 x 79.5) dimensions define the entire product. It's clear Google wanted a foldable that felt like a smartphone first, and in doing so, it may be the first foldable to effectively be two devices: a standard smartphone and a hidden mini tablet.

The 2092x1080 resolution display held up quite nicely in direct overcast skylight. That's likely due to the 1,550 nits of peak brightness (it ranges down to 1,200 nits). At 120Hz, it's also supposed to be a smooth display. I honestly did not get enough time with the product to assess that.

Unfolding the device (a very smooth and satisfying unfold at that), you're greeted by the 7.6-inch 2208x1840 flexible display. Yes, that somehow makes this smaller phone the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 when unfolded. The secret? You have to turn the Pixel Fold 90 degrees to match the Galaxy's aspect ratio.

Even though I could see the crease and feel it, it quickly faded into the background as I used the phone to try out multi-taking and take some photos. With a peak brightness just a tad behind the external display (1,450 nits), it did just as good a job at beating back the midday, overcast daylight.

I look forward to spending a lot more time with both screens.

Google Pixel Fold cameras

A really nice collection of lenses

Love seeing 5x zoom on a foldable

Selfie with the main camera is especially nice

There is no way, in playing with the Google Pixel Fold, that Google skimped on photo capabilities.

From the main, 48MP wide lens to the 10MP 5X zoom, it feels like you'll have all the photographic capabilities you need out of the Pixel Fold.

Here’s the full list of cameras:

48MP Wide f/1.7

10.8MP Ultrawide F/2.2

10.8MP telephoto F3.05

Front: 9.5MP f/2.2

Cover: 10 MP f/2.2

Main screen: 8MP f/2.0

I tried each of the cameras and was pleased with the speed and image quality. Quality and clarity looked excellent. Still, this was a limited test, and I look forward to putting the device through a range of image quality tests.

Adding foldability to the equation, though does instantly enhance some photographic capabilities. I loved, for instance, the ability to take a really high-quality selfie with the main 48MP camera. I did this by unfolding the phone, swapping the lens to the external main, and then holding the unfolded phone in front of my face. I made sure to look at the main camera while also keeping an eye on the feedback of my face that appeared on the 5.8-inch external display.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Google Pixel Fold ultrawide camera (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Google Pixel Fold main camera (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Google Pixel Fold 2x camera (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Google Pixel Fold 5x camera

Google Pixel Fold performance and specs

Google Tensor G2

12GB of RAM and starts at 256GB of storage

Obviously, I couldn't run benchmarks on the new Pixel Fold, but the specs are certainly promising. Google's Tensor 2 chip is a solid performer though not necessarily at the top of its class. I am glad to see that it's paired with 12GB of RAM.

In my brief hands-on time, the phone was responsive, but I didn't play any games or run a bunch of apps or Chrome tabs.

The phone starts with 256GB of storage for your $1,799 / £1,749, which might seem a little stingy at that price. For 512GB, you'll pay $1,919 / £1,869 (only available in Obsidian). There is no 1TB option, which is surprising.

Google Pixel Fold software

Android 13

Multiple multi-tasking options

Makes solid use of foldability

The benefit of a Pixel phone is that you get the purest Android experience available. Still, the tablet-friendly version of Android is something different. I spent time with what felt like the standard Android on the 5.8-inch display and then some time with the tablet-friendly interface.

Google has redesigned dozens of its core apps for the tablet experience. I look forward to trying many of them.

I could see how the multitasking would work, and it looks like it may be a cut above what Samsung currently offers with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, these are just my initial impressions.

Google Pixel Fold battery life

4,727mAh is a decent-sized battery, though we were hoping for 5,000 mAh

Fast wireless charging is good news, adapter sold separately is not

While we know that Google has split the battery between the two halves of the Pixel Fold and that it has a rather larger 4,727 mAH capacity, it's impossible at this stage to assess battery life. Google is promising up to 24 hours. That would be fantastic, but I'll wait for the benchmarks.

Early verdict

There's something quite compelling about a small form factor foldable. When folded, the Google Pixel Fold feels like a regular, if slightly thick, smartphone. That's what will attract many who are thinking about entering the foldable ownership space.

The screens are bright and lovely, the cameras are clearly well above average, and Google is doing some very smart software work to take advantage of the folding capabilities.

Still, I cannot get over that massive bezel, a crease that, well, just is, and the fact that the device does not automatically lie flat when unfolded. Consumers may force it flat or unduly flex it. That can't be a good thing the Pixel Fold.

While I'll reserve final judgment for now, I am definitely torn between being attracted to this excellent form factor and worried about how Google managed to enter the race late without moving the foldable technology needle forward.

