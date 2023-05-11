Google is making it impossible to be a bad photographer, but is that a good thing?

Whispers of Google Photos getting a redesign to make it more seamless to use for editing may have gone unconfirmed during the Google I/O 2023 conference, but Google still had something to satiate the Instagram-obsessed set. On the contrary, it offered something even better.

Sure, a new editing-friendly interface would have been nice, but it’s not exactly exciting, whereas a new generative AI tool christened 'Magic Editor' that will help you make Gram-worthy photos? Well, that just slaps.

AI was the overarching theme at the Google I/O 2023 so it’s hardly surprising that it also announced a new AI tool for Google Photos. What is surprising, however, is how advanced Magic Editor looked during the presentation when it comes to “fixing” less-than-perfect images.

Using semantic understanding and generative AI, Magic Editor – which I’m pretty sure will be available on the new Pixel Tablet – will allow users to make advanced Photoshop-level enhancements like replacing a gloomy sky, resizing and repositioning a subject, and fixing cut-off elements in an image without requiring much photo editing experience from them.

Of course, we still have to wait until later this year to see how this AI feature actually performs in practice. But, if it's just as impressive as Google made it out to be at the conference, none of us will need to learn basic photography techniques ever again. Worse, it’ll be so much easier for everyone to pretend on social media that they have picture-perfect lives.

And therein lies the problem.

Is this responsible AI?

(Image credit: Google)

With a tool like the Magic Editor easily accessible, most of us are likely going to choose the easy way – one that in the process would also make us (and our lives) look like it’s the stuff of an influencer’s Instagram feed.

Why learn how to frame a photo properly before clicking that shutter button when we can simply ask the Magic Editor to fix it later? Why spend all that effort working out and taking care of ourselves when the Magic Editor can simply make us look as attractive as the rest of the Kardashian doppelgängers on TikTok? (Note that Google hasn’t confirmed if the tool can actually tweak people’s faces; I’m just imagining Magic Editor to come with similar features as the Facetune app (opens in new tab)). Why even bother making memories at all when you can simply tweak a basic photo and make it look to the rest of the world like you’re living your life when in actuality, you’re on the couch, wasting away watching videos on your phone?

Make no mistake; the Magic Editor sounds like it’s going to be an amazing tool, and it’s going to help everyone – from photographers and influencers to regular folks – salvage images with potential, but aren't quite right, in the first place. And I’m in no way suggesting that this feature is going to be inherently problematic.

But, it could also have problematic applications, especially in this modern age where we all expect everything to just come easily and where most of what we perceive to be real online actually isn't.

Google repeatedly insisted at I/O that it's committed to developing bold and responsible AI. The Magic Editor certainly is bold, no doubt about that. But is it responsible?