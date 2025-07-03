From centralized to distributed: why cloud architecture had to change

Where we are today is not hybrid cloud rebranded. Hybrid was a transition strategy. Distributed is an entirely new operating environment, where cloud infrastructure and services are physically located in multiple, dispersed environments: on-premise data centers, multiple public clouds, edge locations, and sovereign zones. Yet they are managed as a single, cohesive system. Unlike centralized or hybrid approaches, distributed cloud treats geographic and architectural diversity as a feature, not a compromise.

This shift happened gradually. Organizations reacted to new regulatory frameworks like GDPR and FedRAMP, which enforce data locality and privacy standards that centralized architectures can’t always support. Meanwhile, latency-sensitive applications, like real-time analytics, pulled compute closer to the user, pushing cloud computing infrastructure to the edge. And cost became a concern: 66% of engineers report disruptions in their workflows due to lack of visibility into cloud spend, with 22% saying the impact is equivalent to losing a full sprint.

Distributed cloud addresses all of these challenges, enabling businesses to comply with regulations, improve performance, localize deployments, and maintain operational continuity in one architectural shift. But managing it to ensure that a distributed framework actually reaches its full potential requires serious rethinking. Infrastructure has to be modular and versioned by design, not patched together.

Dependencies need to be explicit, so changes don’t cascade unpredictably. Visibility should extend beyond individual cloud providers, and governance has to follow workloads wherever they run. Yet most organizations today operate without these principles, leaving them struggling with fragmentation, limiting their scalability, opening the door to security and competitive threats, and slowing innovation.

Idan Yalovich Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Bluebricks.

There’s growing evidence to show just how widespread the shift toward distributed cloud has become: 89% of organizations now use a multi-cloud strategy, with 80% relying on multiple public clouds and 60% using more than one private cloud. The reasons are strategic: reducing vendor lock-in, complying with data localization laws, and improving performance at the edge.

But the consequences are operational. Fragmentation creates chaos. Teams struggle with version control, lifecycle inconsistencies, and even potential security lapses. Infrastructure teams become gatekeepers, and developers lose confidence in the systems they rely on.

Most organizations are still applying traditional centralized cloud management principles to a distributed world. They rely on infrastructure as code (IaC), stitched together with pipelines and scripts that require constant babysitting. This approach doesn’t scale across teams and regions. IaC also introduces new dependencies between layers that are invisible until they break.

All in all, the approach is problematic: 97% of IaC users experience difficulties, with developers often viewing IaC as a “necessary evil” that slows down application deployment. The result is a kind of paralysis: any change carries too much risk, so nothing changes at all.

A New Operating Model for a Fragmented World

Solving this requires more than another tool. It requires a new operating model and mindset. Infrastructure should be broken into modular, composable units with clear boundaries and pre-defined dependencies. Teams should be able to own their layer of the stack without impacting others. Changes should be trackable, auditable, and safe to automate.

Platforms that offer a single control plane across environments can make this possible. They turn complexity from a liability into a strategic asset: one that offers flexibility without sacrificing control. This is where emerging approaches like blueprint-based infrastructure management offer a compelling path forward. Instead of expecting AI or DevOps teams to connect workflows, infrastructure can be transformed into modular components. Think Lego bricks, except it’s a chunk of code that’s versioned, pre-approved, and reusable.

In this model, automation doesn’t mean giving up control. It means enabling teams to move faster within guardrails that are defined by architecture. The result is a system that scales, even across regulatory zones, business units, and tech stacks. This kind of shift doesn’t eliminate complexity, but it makes it manageable, legible, and strategic.

And we’re already seeing the rise of blueprint-based and modular infrastructure strategies across the industry—from Cisco’s UCS X-Series, which decouples hardware lifecycles for flexible upgrades, to Microsoft Azure Local’s unified control plane for hybrid deployments, and the growing adoption of platform engineering as a discipline for building reusable, scalable systems. It’s an evolution that just makes sense.

The Strategic Advantage of Managing Well

Distributed cloud isn’t something organizations opt into. It's the state they're already operating in. The real differentiator now is how well it's managed. Scaling infrastructure has always been achievable; distributing infrastructure, by contrast, demands a different kind of investment: in architecture, workflows, and operational discipline.

Without a system built specifically for elasticity, decoupling, and visibility across environments, complexity quietly erodes both speed and trust. Infrastructure becomes harder to change, risks accumulate invisibly, and innovation slows to a crawl.

The right foundation turns that story around. Distributed infrastructure, when managed deliberately, doesn’t have to become a barrier. It becomes a catalyst.

Elastic systems allow teams to localize deployments without fragmenting control. Decoupled architectures enable parallel innovation across business units, cost centers, and regions without introducing instability. Unified visibility makes governance a continuous function, not an afterthought. Managing complexity isn’t about eliminating it; it’s about structuring it so that distributed systems can scale sustainably, adapt safely, and operate predictably.

In that context, infrastructure becomes a lever for scale instead of a source of drag. Managing it well isn’t just an operational need. It’s a strategic advantage.

We list the best cloud database .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro