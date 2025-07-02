Six reasons why today’s AI infrastructure is unsustainable

Organizations are recognizing the value of artificial intelligence and it’s rapidly becoming a standard part of how businesses operate. From automating tedious tasks to generating valuable insights, AI is reshaping how teams work and make decisions. But as adoption grows, the pressure to invest in these platforms is pushing many organizations toward IT infrastructure that wasn’t built with them in mind.

Today, most companies that turn to advanced AI do so through centralized platforms from big tech giants like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services. While these platforms offer convenience and high computing power, they also come with high costs, limited flexibility, and long-term risks. For many organizations that value autonomy, the current infrastructure can be expensive and carries unsustainable limitations in the long term.

Humberto Farias Social Links Navigation CEO of MAGIC Research.

The Cost of Staying Dependent on Big Tech

There’s more than one way to build an AI system, and each comes with trade-offs. Many organizations start by relying on Big Tech cloud platforms. This gives them access to powerful GPUs without buying their own hardware, but the convenience comes at a premium. Costs often rise unpredictably as usage grows, and teams have limited control over how resources are priced or provisioned.

Another option is to invest in a centralized architecture in-house. While this setup offers more control, it often requires purchasing expensive hardware upfront, including GPUs that can cost over $30,000, and replacing legacy systems to meet performance requirements. Privately distributed infrastructure offers a more cost-effective alternative.

The Power of Using What’s Already in Place

Traditional AI systems are built to run on expensive and specialized hardware. But some platforms support advanced workloads on existing hardware, including older CPUs, in-house servers, and consumer-grade devices. These systems can be optimized for models without the need for a full rebuild to perform.

Supporting AI on existing hardware lowers the cost of adoption and opens access to more organizations. Some distributed platforms can reduce AI deployment costs by up to 90% due to a combination of using existing hardware, optimizing model size, and distributing workloads more efficiently.

Vendor Lock-In Limits Flexibility

Centralized platforms often require companies to build around a single vendor’s tools, infrastructure, and pricing. Over time, that dependency can be difficult and expensive to unwind. Switching platforms can require re-architecting entire systems, retraining teams, and migrating sensitive data.

Vendor lock-in makes it hard to pivot when priorities shift or problems arise. As businesses grow, pricing models don’t always grow with them. Technical needs evolve, new technologies emerge, and vendor systems aren’t always built to integrate with other tools. That lack of flexibility can stall progress or force teams into workarounds that add unnecessary complexity. And because infrastructure, data, and workloads are tied to a single provider, migrating away is costly and disruptive.

Distributed infrastructure avoids this lock-in by giving organizations more control over how and where their models run. Systems can be deployed across different environments, including local servers, legacy hardware, cloud environments, or hybrid setups, which makes it easier for teams to adjust, scale, or shift direction without starting over.

Outsourced Infrastructure Means Lost Control

Outsourced platforms often force companies to structure their systems around a vendor’s tools and pricing. Any shift, whether it’s a price increase, technical requirement, policy change, or delay in new capabilities, can slow innovation or derail internal priorities. And because workloads and data live on a third-party infrastructure, companies have little choice but to accept those terms.

Without visibility into how resources are allocated or the ability to adjust them, organizations may end up paying 10x to 100x times more than necessary to run the same workloads. Distributed infrastructure gives that control back. Companies can deploy models on their hardware, keep sensitive data within their network perimeter, and evolve AI systems as needs change, without waiting on a vendor to catch up.

Centralized Systems Put Sensitive Data at Risk

Most centralized AI platforms rely on external infrastructure, which means sensitive data leaves the organization during both training and inference. Even with encryption and compliance in place, companies still have to trust third parties to keep that information secure. Every time data leaves the organization, the chances of it being intercepted, misused, or exposed increase.

A distributed setup avoids that exposure entirely. When both the model and the data stay inside the organization, whether on internal servers or private environments, the entire workflow stays contained even during inference. That keeps sensitive information private and ensures the data, the outputs it drives, and the intelligence it creates all stay under the company’s control.

AI’s Environmental Toll Is Getting Harder to Ignore

Massive cloud computing platforms rely on powerful GPUs and energy-intensive data centers that run continuously. Training a single large language model like ChatGPT-3, for example, consumes 1,287 MWh, which is enough electricity to power the average U.S. home for more than 120 years. These centralized systems also require continuous cooling, backup power, and high-density server maintenance.

Some platforms can reduce energy use by distributing workloads across hardware that’s already running, such as consumer GPUs, CPUs, and local servers. As a result, they avoid the constant power draw of centralized data centers. Reusing existing resources can significantly lower power consumption, particularly for modest or task-specific workloads.

A Viable Future For Sustainable AI

Centralized platforms offer power and convenience, but they also come with trade-offs that many organizations can’t afford. Distributed platforms are a practical alternative that gives businesses more flexibility, lower costs, and greater control over their data and infrastructure.

As AI continues to advance, so will the ways organizations can adopt it. Businesses don’t need massive infrastructure to make AI useful. With the right tools and control over their systems, they can run advanced workloads while keeping their data secure.

