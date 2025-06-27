CISOs are rethinking security in a fragmented cloud world

It was supposed to be the answer to IT’s flexibility dilemma. Hybrid cloud, with its blend of on-premises control and public cloud scalability, gave businesses the agility to respond to new demands without overhauling infrastructure. But what started as a strategic advantage has, for many CISOs, evolved into a patchwork of fragmented tools, siloed teams and visibility gaps.

The result is an increasingly difficult environment to secure. And the solution isn’t just more technology. It’s a rethink of how CISOs lead in a hybrid world.

James Sturrock Social Links Navigation Director of Systems Engineering at Nutanix.

Why the old playbook no longer works

In traditional data centers, security was built around well-defined perimeters. The rise of cloud computing forced a shift to more distributed security models. But hybrid cloud has created something altogether more complex — an environment where workloads move between clouds, teams manage different platforms, and security responsibilities blur across IT, DevOps and compliance.

This complexity undermines many of the assumptions baked into earlier security strategies. Tools that worked well in isolated environments struggle to deliver unified protection across platforms. Policies become inconsistent. Incident response slows down. Most concerning of all, blind spots develop — not out of negligence, but out of an inability to see and manage everything at once.

The challenge isn’t visibility. It’s integration

Many security leaders have responded by investing in more observability tools. But even with best-in-class dashboards and alerts, visibility alone doesn’t equal security. It’s not what you can see that protects your environment, but how quickly and intelligently you can act.

That’s where integration becomes essential. Security needs to be embedded into the fabric of hybrid infrastructure, not added on after deployment. This means consolidating policy controls, enabling workload portability without security drift, and ensuring that response actions can be automated and orchestrated across environments.

It also means designing security to work with the business, not against it. Hybrid strategies are often driven by performance or cost optimization goals. When security becomes a bottleneck, teams find workarounds, and that’s when risk increases.

Leadership starts with simplification

The most effective CISOs today are not simply technologists. They are architects of simplification. Instead of trying to manage complexity through sheer effort, they look for ways to reduce it at the source.

This might mean consolidating infrastructure platforms to reduce the number of control points. It could involve standardizing security policies across cloud and on-prem environments. It often requires working more closely with enterprise architects and business leaders to design security in from the beginning, rather than retrofitting it later.

Partnerships that bring infrastructure and security closer together can play a pivotal role here. For example, when hybrid cloud platforms are tightly integrated with next-generation firewall capabilities, CISOs gain more than visibility. They gain a consistent, policy-driven approach to security that travels with workloads, automates enforcement, and simplifies day-to-day operations.

Bringing security closer to the workload

Rather than layering security tools on top of an existing environment, an integrated approach embeds protection directly into the virtual network fabric, enabling precise control over how applications and data communicate across both public and private clouds.

Through virtual private cloud (VPC) capabilities, organizations can isolate and secure multitenant environments with greater confidence. This alignment offers a practical path forward for CISOs aiming to implement zero-trust principles.

Policies based on user identity, application behavior and contextual risk can be applied consistently, regardless of whether workloads reside in a data center or a hybrid multicloud setup. Continuous verification, least-privileged access, and deep threat inspection all become easier to manage when security is embedded at the infrastructure layer.

Importantly, this model supports automation. Using policy tags and centralized tools such as Palo Alto Networks Panorama, teams can manage firewall deployments across environments and streamline security operations within CI/CD pipelines. It’s a significant step toward security that adapts as the business scales and a compelling example of how simplification and strategic integration can go hand in hand.

From silos to synergy. A new operating model

What begins with tighter integration at the infrastructure level is now evolving into broader operational change. Organizations are starting to move away from fragmented roles and responsibilities. Instead of separate cloud and data center teams, some are creating platform teams that manage hybrid environments as a whole. And rather than relying on a patchwork of point security products, they are turning to solutions that bring networking, security and operations into a cohesive, centrally managed layer.

This improves efficiency and makes it possible to apply zero trust principles more effectively. When identities, workloads and data flows are managed consistently, the attack surface shrinks — not because there are fewer threats, but because there are fewer gaps to exploit.

Crucially, these organizations are moving from reactive security to proactive resilience. That’s the real goal in a hybrid world. You cannot prevent every breach, but you can design systems to detect, contain and recover more effectively. That’s what gives the business confidence to move faster without sacrificing safety.

Rethinking the role of the CISO

Hybrid cloud is becoming more entrenched as organizations balance cost, performance and regulatory demands. For CISOs, the new burning question is how to lead with hybrid cloud in a way that makes it secure by design.

This starts by embracing simplification, fostering collaboration, and embedding security into every layer of hybrid operations. It’s not easy. But it’s also not optional. Because in today’s environment, complexity is the greatest vulnerability, and clarity is the most powerful defense.

