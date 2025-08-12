I can't believe it's taken Microsoft OneNote so long to add this basic feature - and I might actually use it now

Microsoft OneNote finally gets option to paste without formatting

You can use the usual keyboard shortcuts or right click

Windows, Mac and browser versions all get the update

More than two decades after OneNote first hit the shelves, Microsoft has finally added what we would reasonably expect to be a core feature, saving a lot of unnecessary hassle that users have had to deal with until now.

As of August 2025, OneNote now supports text-only pasting or pasting without formatting – "mismatched fonts, awkward background colors, or unwanted styles" will no longer come over if you don't want them.

Thankfully, you won't need to do anything special to activate the feature, just use the same keyboard shortcuts you already use in other apps to copy the text only: Ctrl+Shift+V (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+V (Mac).

OneNote finally has paste without formatting option

Apart from the keyboard shortcut, users can also place the cursor in OneNote, right click, select paste options and click 'Keep text only'.

"No more mismatched fonts, awkward background colors, or unwanted styles when pulling information from other apps – instead, bring content into OneNote as plain text, automatically matching your notebook’s look and feel," OneNote Product Manager Bola Soneye explained in a blog post.

Windows Version 2508 (Build 19101.10000) or later and Mac Build 16.100 (25080335) or later will both get access to the core feature, as well as the web version of OneNote, but it could be rolling out to Insiders first so other users may have to wait a short while to get it.

It's possible that Microsoft decided not to focus on format-free pasting because the app was designed for research notes where preserving formatting could've been useful, however due to high demand the company has finally added a feature that should've been part of OneNote since the very beginning.

