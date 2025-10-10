Good news forgetful typers - Microsoft Word will now save new documents to OneDrive by default

Microsoft Word will start autosaving to OneDrive automatically

More OneDrive changes also aim to make sharing easier

New third-generation sharing options are on the way

A new update to Microsoft’s productivity suite will see Microsoft Word automatically save documents to OneDrive by default, to make sure your work doesn’t go to waste if you accidentally close an app or have a power outage.

Insiders are already seeing the cloud backup feature roll out, with more users set to get the update in due course.

Microsoft says the change is designed to improve cloud storage backups and cross-device syncing in a world where hybrid work has seen a rise in multi-device setups, BYOD and on-the-go work.

Word has started saving to OneDrive automatically

“Your work is protected, instantly shareable, and ready for real-time collaboration,” 25-year Microsoft veteran and Product Management VP Jason Moore wrote in a blog post.

“Every day, we create and share more content than we can manage. From documents, images, meeting recordings, design drafts, spreadsheets, and photos that capture our lives. The real challenge isn’t just finding these files but turning them into momentum,” Moore added, covering new Copilot and OneDrive changes announced in a mini update.

The company has also added a shortcut to make shared files and folders display in OneDrive to make it easier to see all your projects’ content in one place.

Given Microsoft only noted cloud-first creation for Word documents, it’s unclear whether PowerPoint, Excel and other apps will automatically save to OneDrive as well.

Moore noted the rapid evolution of intelligence file management, seamless collaboration and personal content organization – all things covered by the OneDrive and Copilot update.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is also looking to bring OneDrive Photos galleries to Windows in a bid to keep up with Apple’s Photos app.

A separate entry into the Microsoft roadmap, tracked as 492622, reveals work on a “third-generation” M365 sharing experience for a “seamless and consistent way to share” – but that’s not due until April 2026.

