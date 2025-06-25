The complexity trap: why cybersecurity must be simplified

Complex problems often demand simple answers. When we overcomplicate things, whether in life or business, we almost always end up worse off. Later, we look back and think: if only I’d kept it simple.

Cybersecurity is no different, though the source of that simplicity may lie in unexpected places.

With the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) now sounding the alarm on quantum-era threats and AI-powered malware, it’s clear the risks are evolving fast. These threats adapt, mutate and inject themselves into systems at alarming speed. It’s no wonder business leaders are extremely concerned about the risk of existing cyber strategies and deployed solutions being overwhelmed.

Outspending the problem isn’t working

A recent McKinsey report reveals that cybersecurity spending surged to $200 billion in 2024—up from $140 billion in 2020—yet breaches keep rising.

To confront these rising risks, organizations are doubling down on complex cybersecurity stacks, layering tools in the belief that more technology equals more protection.

But what if that logic is flawed? What if, instead of boosting your system resilience, complexity increases and hides your vulnerabilities? In truth, we’re stuck in a complexity trap.

Organizations are drowning in software solutions that promise the world but deliver confusion. Each new tool might address a specific threat vector, but the resulting patchwork of platforms often leads to fragmented visibility and hidden blind spots.

In short, we risk opening more doors that attackers can walk through.

By trying to guard against every threat, we become entangled in complexity and exposed to its consequences—creating a false sense of security in the process.

Simplicity solves complexity

When you strip back your cybersecurity layers and concentrate on a back-to-basics approach that’s founded on clarity, control and isolation, you achieve better protection than any complex software stack.

Now, this isn’t about throwing out digital defenses. It’s about recognising their limits and rethinking where real resilience comes from.

Software alone, no matter how smart, is still vulnerable to manipulation. And with AI supercharging attacks in real time—learning from failed breach attempts, mimicking user behavior and exploiting every crack in the system at an accelerating pace—this has never been truer.

That’s why physical isolation has stepped back into the conversation. It’s not just a legacy idea from a pre-cloud era; it’s the critical missing idea in modern cyber strategy.

The case for physical network isolation

Highly motivated threat actors and AI-powered malware have the ability to think and spread without human input. With devastating precision, it targets high-value assets, adapting mid-attack.

This calls for a defense that is unhackable by nature.

Hardware-based network isolation is exactly that. When systems are physically segmented—truly separated from the internet – remote infection becomes impossible. The key to modern deployment of this traditional airgap method lies in being able to control it, at will, on demand.

If malware can't make contact, it can't compromise. It’s that simple.

Even if a system is somehow breached, physical segmentation allows businesses to readily contain the threat. When you isolate systems from one another with hardware, not just firewalls or virtual LANs, you prevent lateral movement, stop data exfiltration and drastically reduce the blast radius of any attack.

This is especially critical for operational technology, critical infrastructure and sensitive research environments, where uptime is essential and downtime is catastrophic.

An overdue shift in thinking

The complexity trap is reflected in how we spend. According to industry research, 65% of cyber budgets now go to third-party tools and services, outpacing investment in in-house capability.

But security is not just a tech problem; it’s a strategic design challenge. Businesses today react to new threats by accumulating more tools. What’s needed instead is a clear, layered security plan that’s built with purpose, not patched together.

That begins with rethinking how much of your infrastructure truly needs to be online. In a hyperconnected world, we’ve defaulted to keeping everything on all the time.

But always-on equals always-vulnerable. If certain data or systems don’t require constant internet access, why expose them?

By selectively disconnecting key assets, at the right time, you can regain control of your business.

The future starts with hardware

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a step backward. It’s a step toward resilience. Software-based security remains essential. But as threats evolve, our defenses must too.

Layered protection that starts with hardware-based control is the only viable way forward. It combines the speed and scale of software with the unbreachable foundations of physical isolation.

Think of it like a bank vault. The digital defenses are the alarms, cameras and motion detectors. But the vault? That’s your hardware-based barrier. Even the smartest thief can’t crack it from a distance.

Protecting your systems isn’t just about keeping up with the latest threats. It’s about doing what works, what’s reliable and proven.

Because just like in life, the clearest answers are often the strongest ones.

And in cybersecurity, simplicity is the ultimate advantage.

