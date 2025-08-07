The UK is falling behind in the global race for digital sovereignty

At London Tech Week we heard Kier Starmer make a commitment to the UK people that we would “become an AI maker, not an AI taker”. But how did this shift from an assumed frontrunner to an AI underdog happen?

Economic and geopolitical instability, including tariffs and ever-changing political alliances, has caused global technology leaders to realize that both their physical and digital infrastructure is best kept in-region. This allows them to protect themselves and not let innovation be hampered by outside forces. This has led to what we are seeing with Starmer’s comments - investment and commitment towards keeping AI systems developed and controlled within the UK.

Enterprises and governments are being shown that sovereign AI and data platforms are no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have. These are defined as open source-based systems where data and AI are governed together at the edge, on-prem, or in-country cloud. This feels new to many organizations as it requires more than just turning a dial to more or less cloud.

Where we stand today

Research shows that the UK is falling behind AI innovations, despite strong IT infrastructure and a robust workforce in place. Top enterprise leaders aren’t currently matching the government’s urgency or investment focus on AI and data. This disconnect is particularly stark in the banking sector, which was seen as the UK’s most likely AI growth engine only a year ago.

Sovereignty over AI and data must be mission-critical and applied quickly, for every economy and every enterprise within it. If we continue to hesitate, concerns are that the UK could lose its economic edge. In today’s world, if you can’t control your data and AI, you’ll struggle to stay ahead.

So what needs to be done to fix this growing problem and reposition the UK as an AI leader with a solid base to scale in-region?

1. An intention gap

When it comes to intent to build sovereign AI and data platforms, UK leaders are among the least committed across the globe, despite government-backed programs being critical infrastructure plays.

Needless to say, if national ambition isn’t matched by enterprise commitment, the UK risks losing its early advantage.

2. Seeing beyond the immediate, and building for it

Globally, it appears that success hinges on a strategic commitment to full data access, open source foundations, integrated AI tools, and hybrid infrastructure, as well as accelerating applications into an agentic state.

The fastest-moving economies aren’t siloed in their application; generative and agentic AI are transforming every industry. They’re building sovereign AI and data factories that are open source, flexible, and future-proof architectures. This means that their AI and data can adapt and deliver value across borders, partners, and time.

In countries leading the charge, enterprise leaders follow these core beliefs:

1. Deep integration of AI and data is critical.

2. Sovereignty isn’t a choice—it’s a necessity.

3. Sustainable success relies on controlling your AI and data platform.

The next three years will shape which economies control the future of data and, consequently, AI. Although trillions have been invested by UK enterprise and government to build one of the world’s most advanced AI ecosystems, without strategies tied to these three core principles, these assets won’t deliver ROI.

3. Sensing the urgency, and adapting to it

The UK is not alone in facing this crossroads - Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are also converting infrastructure into execution. However, the UK seems to be hesitating more than its counterparts. For every competitor, there is increased recognition that sovereign control over AI and data is now essential, a push that is needed.

This recognition is at the heart of reshaping enterprise priorities. As more leaders act, the foundations they’re choosing matter just as much as the strategy itself.

Closing remarks

The divide between early movers and those hesitating is already clear. Just 13% of enterprises have fully integrated AI and data operations, but they account for 21% of the total global ROI, signaling what’s possible when strategy and execution align at speed.

There’s a huge opportunity within this space, as the global AI and data economy is projected to reach $16.5 trillion by 2028. The UK still has a structural advantage with world-class infrastructure, talent, and public investment. All that’s left is action.

