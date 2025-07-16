Why burnout is one of the biggest threats to your security

It’s a scenario that plays out far too often: A mid-sized company runs a routine threat validation exercise and stumbles on something unexpected, like an old infostealer variant that has been quietly active in their network for weeks.

This scenario doesn’t require a zero-day exploit or sophisticated malware. All it takes is one missed setting, inadequate endpoint oversight, or a user clicking what they shouldn’t. Such attacks don’t succeed because they’re advanced. They succeed because routine safeguards aren’t in place.

Take Lumma Stealer, for example. This is a simple phishing attack that lures users into running a fake CAPTCHA script. It spreads quickly but can be stopped cold by something as routine as restricting PowerShell access and providing basic user training. However, in many environments, even those basic defenses aren’t deployed.

This is the story behind many breaches today. Not headline-grabbing hacks or futuristic AI assaults—just overlooked updates, fatigued teams and basic cyber hygiene falling through the cracks.

Paul Reid Social Links Navigation VP of Adversary Research, Attackiq.

Security Gaps That Shouldn’t Exist in 2025

Security leaders know the drill: patch the systems, limit access and train employees. Yet these essentials often get neglected. While the industry chases the latest exploits and talks up advanced tools, attackers keep targeting the same weak points. They don’t have to reinvent the wheel. They just need to find one that’s loose.

Just as the same old techniques are still at work, old malware is making a comeback. Variants like Mirai, Matsu and Klopp are resurfacing with minor updates and major impact. These aren’t sophisticated campaigns, but recycled attacks retooled just enough to slip past tired defenses.

The reason they work isn’t technical, it’s operational. Security teams are burned out. They’re managing too many alerts, juggling too many tools and doing it all with shrinking budgets and rising expectations. In this kind of environment, the basics don’t just get deprioritized, they get lost.

Burnout Is a Risk Factor

The cybersecurity industry often defines risk in terms of vulnerabilities, threat actors and tool coverage, but burnout may be the most overlooked risk of all. When analysts are overwhelmed, they miss routine maintenance. When processes are brittle, teams can’t keep up with the volume. When bandwidth runs out, even critical tasks can get sidelined.

This isn’t about laziness. It’s about capacity. Most breaches don’t reveal a lack of intelligence. They just demonstrate a lack of time.

Meanwhile, phishing campaigns are growing more sophisticated. Generative AI is making it easier for attackers to craft personalized lures. Infostealers continue to evolve, disguising themselves as login portals or trusted interfaces that lure users into running malicious code. Users often infect themselves, unknowingly handing over credentials or executing code.

These attacks still rely on the same assumptions: someone will click. The system will let it run. And no one will notice until it’s too late.

It’s easy to think readiness means buying new software or hiring a red team, but true preparedness is quieter and more disciplined. It’s about confirming that defenses such as access restrictions, endpoint rules and user permissions are working against the actual threats.

Achieving this level of preparedness takes more than monitoring generic threat feeds. Knowing that ransomware is trending globally isn’t the same as knowing which threat groups are actively scanning your infrastructure. That’s the difference between a broader weather forecast and radar focused on your ZIP code.

Organizations that regularly validate controls against real-world, environment-specific threats gain three key advantages.

First, they catch problems early. Second, they build confidence across their team. When everyone knows what to expect and how to respond, fatigue gives way to clarity. Thirdly, by knowing the threats that matter, and the ones focused on them, they can prioritize those fundamental activities that get ignored.

You may not need to patch every CVE right now, just the ones being used by the threat actors targeting you. What areas of your network are they actively doing reconnaissance on? Those subnets probably need more focus to patching and remediation.

Security Doesn’t Need to Be Sexy, It Needs to Work

There’s a cultural bias in cybersecurity toward innovation and incident response. The new tool, the emergency patch and the major breach all get more attention than the daily habits that quietly prevent problems.

Real resilience depends on consistency. It means users can’t run untrusted PowerShell scripts. It means patches are applied on a prioritized schedule, not “when we get around to it.” It means phishing training isn’t just a checkbox, but a habit reinforced over time.

These basics aren’t glamorous, but they work. In an environment where attackers are looking for the easiest way in, doing the simplest things correctly is one of the most effective strategies a team can take.

Discipline Is the New Innovation

The cybersecurity landscape will continue to change. AI will keep evolving, adversaries will go on adapting, and the next headline breach is likely already in motion. The best defense isn’t more noise or more tech, but better discipline.

Security teams don’t need to do everything. They need to do the right things consistently. That starts with reestablishing routine discipline: patch, configure, test, rinse and repeat. When those fundamentals are strong, the rest can hold.

For CISOs, now is the time to ask a simple but powerful question: Are we doing the basics well, and can we prove it? Start by assessing your organization’s hygiene baseline. What patches are overdue? What controls haven’t been tested in months? Where are your people stretched too thin to execute the essentials? The answers won’t just highlight the risks, they’ll point toward the pathway to resilience.

We list the best patch management software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro