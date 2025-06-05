How AI can help experts protect their mental health

The human cost of today's escalating cybersecurity threats is more than concerning—it's unsustainable. Advanced persistent threats, ransomware attacks, and exploitation techniques have evolved dramatically in sophistication and frequency throughout 2024 and into 2025, creating an ever-expanding battlefield requiring constant vigilance.

The stark reality? 50% of cybersecurity professionals expect to experience burnout within just one year, while an alarming 80% anticipate burnout within three years. This mental and physical exhaustion isn't simply a personnel issue—it represents a threat to organizational security postures worldwide.

With professionals stretched thin across expanding attack surfaces and facing increasingly sophisticated threat actors, many security teams operate in a perpetual state of high alert. The resulting fatigue compromises decision-making, reduces vigilance, and accelerates turnover in an industry already plagued by staffing shortages, creating a dangerous cycle that threatens to undermine our collective digital security.

The most promising solution to this escalating crisis lies in agentic AI. Capable of autonomously handling repetitive detection and remediation tasks that traditionally consume security analysts' time and mental energy. By implementing these intelligent applications to manage routine work and protocols, organizations can reallocate their human talent toward strategic initiatives while significantly reducing the cognitive burden that drives burnout.

Chas Ballew Social Links Navigation CEO of Conveyor.

The Burnout Antidote

A recent Gartner Peer Community survey found 62% of IT and security leaders have experienced burnout, and identified that many CISOs plan to leave their jobs or careers due to what Gartner called "unique stressors." It is increasingly clear that there is work to be done to mitigate these distinctive challenges.

Unlike traditional automated solutions, today's best agentic AI tools possess newfound autonomy and decision-making capabilities, allowing them to effectively evaluate and even complete tasks without constant human oversight. These AI systems excel at process optimization, creating streamlined workflows that eliminate redundancies while ensuring comprehensive coverage across the security landscape.

The impact on security professionals can be profound: reduced cognitive overload, improved work-life balance, and significantly higher job satisfaction.

Addressing Challenges

The implementation of agentic AI isn't without challenges. Organizations must ensure these systems align with established security policies and governance frameworks, maintaining appropriate human oversight particularly for high-impact decisions. Continuous monitoring remains essential to prevent AI systems from developing problematic patterns or blind spots.

Ethical considerations also demand attention, particularly regarding bias in threat detection and the appropriate balance of automation versus human judgment. However, when thoughtfully integrated into security operations, agentic AI represents our most promising strategy for sustaining the human element in cybersecurity while reducing the burnout epidemic threatening the industry's future.

Best Practices

The implementation of agentic AI in cybersecurity operations represents a significant opportunity to alleviate professional burnout while enhancing security workload. To maximize success, organizations should adopt a deliberate, strategic approach focused on measurable outcomes and team well-being.

Begin with clear identification of high-burden activities that create the most significant mental fatigue among security professionals. Alert triage, routine compliance documentation, and repetitive investigation steps typically represent ideal starting points for AI implementation. Establish baseline metrics before deployment—including time spent on routine tasks, alert response times, and team satisfaction scores—to quantify the impact of your AI initiatives.

A phased implementation approach proves most effective in cybersecurity environments. Start with AI that augments rather than replaces human decision-making, gradually expanding responsibilities as confidence and capabilities grow. This progressive autonomy model allows teams to develop appropriate trust in AI capabilities while security leaders can monitor performance and refine governance frameworks.

Regular feedback loops between AI systems and security professionals create continuous improvement opportunities. The most successful organizations establish formal mechanisms for security analysts to provide input on AI performance, helping systems better understand the nuanced aspects of threat detection and response that contribute most significantly to cognitive overload.

Beyond technical implementation, focus on cultural integration. Position AI as an enhancement to human expertise rather than a replacement, emphasizing how automation of mundane tasks elevates the security professional's role toward more strategic and intellectually rewarding work. Organizations that frame AI adoption as an investment in their team's wellbeing typically see faster acceptance and more positive outcomes.

A Call to Action

For CISOs and CTOs facing the combined challenges of escalating threats and team burnout, the time to act is now. The cybersecurity landscape will continue evolving with increasingly sophisticated threats, but by thoughtfully implementing agentic AI today, organizations can create more sustainable security operations that protect both their digital assets and the human talent essential to their defense.

Begin your journey with a comprehensive assessment of your team's burnout risk factors and workload distribution. Identify clear opportunities for agentic AI integration that will deliver immediate relief while building toward more comprehensive automation. Measure not just security outcomes but human factors—team satisfaction, retention rates, and professional development opportunities.

The choice isn't between human expertise or artificial intelligence—it's about creating the optimal partnership between them to combat both cyberthreats and the burnout epidemic simultaneously. Your organization's security future depends on making this vision a reality.

We list the best patch management software .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro