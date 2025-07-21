The risk we chose: when compromise becomes the default

Every organization claims security is a priority, yet 91 percent of Security and IT leaders admit they’re making compromises in their security strategies. In today’s environment, compromise has shifted from a failure point to a functional reality of modern enterprise.

Pressed to deliver agility, reduce cost, and keep up with the exponential demands of AI, security teams are being forced to make trade-offs they once would have rejected outright. Visibility is sacrificed for speed. Data quality is sidelined in the rush to deploy. Tools are added faster than they can be integrated. And all of it unfolds under the guise of “acceptable risk,” a term that now shifts depending on the urgency of the business goal at hand.

This is not a story of negligence; it’s one of systemic strain and of an urgent need to reset. As hybrid cloud environments grow more complex and threat actors grow more sophisticated, enterprises must confront an uncomfortable truth: the more compromise becomes routine, the harder it becomes to manage what comes next.

This article explores the consequences of this normalization, the fractures it is creating across the security landscape, and why visibility must be the foundation for regaining control in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

Mark Jow Social Links Navigation Technical Evangelist for EMEA at Gigamon.

The business of compromise

Security leaders are not compromising out of carelessness. They are making calculated decisions under pressure. With cloud computing environments expanding, AI deployments accelerating, and infrastructure growing more fragmented, the operational burden on security teams is exceeding what existing tools and architectures were built to handle.

When asked where they are making trade-offs, the answers are telling. Nearly half of respondents to our 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey say they lack clean, high-quality data to support secure AI workload deployment. The same proportion report insufficient visibility across their hybrid environments, particularly in lateral traffic, which remains one of the most critical yet overlooked areas for threat detection. Another 47 percent point to tool integration as a key area of compromise, highlighting the strain of managing sprawling tech stacks that fail to deliver cohesive insight.

These issues strike at the foundation of any viable security strategy. Without comprehensive visibility, detection becomes reactive. Without reliable data, AI initiatives carry unquantified risk. Without integrated tools, signal fragmentation makes it difficult to prioritize threats, let alone respond effectively.

The perception of risk is also changing. Seventy percent of Security and IT leaders now consider the public cloud to be their most vulnerable environment, citing concerns over governance, blind spots, and the difficulty of maintaining control across distributed architectures. This represents a departure from the early optimism that once accompanied widespread cloud adoption.

In this climate, compromise has become operationalized. What was once a contingency is now a constant, and the consequences extend far beyond tactical inconvenience. Each trade-off introduces ambiguity into risk calculations, increasing the likelihood that a blind spot becomes a breach. The underlying challenge is not just about resources or tooling. It is about the quiet erosion of standards that were once considered non-negotiable.

Where the cracks are showing

The consequences of compromise are materializing across every layer of the organization. This year, the percentage of organizations reporting a breach rose to 55 percent, a 17 percent increase from last year. Just as concerning, nearly half of security leaders say their current tools are falling short in detecting those intrusions. These failures are not due to a lack of investment. They are the result of environments that have outgrown traditional controls, where more data, more alerts, and more tools do not necessarily translate into better protection.

Tool sprawl is a prime example. Organizations are managing an average of 15 security tools across hybrid environments, yet 55 percent admit those tools are not as effective as they should be. Rather than delivering clarity, this growing stack often introduces friction and gaps. Overlapping capabilities generate noise without insight. And all the while, attackers are adapting faster than defenders can consolidate.

AI tools are compounding the issue. One in three organizations say their network data volumes have more than doubled over the past two years, driven largely by AI workloads. This surge is overwhelming existing monitoring tools and giving threat actors more opportunities to hide in plain sight. Nearly half of respondents report a rise in attacks targeting large language models (LLMs), while 58 percent say AI-powered threats are now a top security concern.

These developments reveal the hard truth that compromises made upstream—in visibility, data quality, and tool integration—are now surfacing downstream in the form of missed threats, delayed response times, and a growing sense that risk is outpacing control.

Visibility as a strategic equalizer

But at its core, the issue is not how much data flows through an environment, but how little of it can be fully understood or trusted. Without clear insight into where data travels and how it behaves, risk remains obscured. Eighty eight percent of Security and IT leaders say access to network-derived telemetry is essential for securing AI deployments, which speaks to a broader shift.

As systems become more distributed and threats more subtle, traditional log-based telemetry is no longer enough. What organizations need is complete visibility into all data in motion, across all environments, at all times.

For CISOs, the implications go beyond threat detection. Without complete visibility, risk management becomes reactive. Security teams operate in the dark, relying on fragmented signals and assumptions rather than intelligence. And when accountability is high, but authority is limited, the gap between what leaders are responsible for and what they can control becomes a vulnerability.

Fusing network-derived telemetry with log data is the only way to close the space between what organizations believe is secure and what is actually at risk. This deep observability is what transforms fragmented environments into something defensible, and what gives teams the situational clarity to not just respond to threats, but to contain them before they escalate.

Just because compromise has become the norm does not mean it has to remain the standard. Risk can be recalibrated, but only if visibility is treated as the foundation for a more resilient, forward-looking security strategy.

