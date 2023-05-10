The best Google Pixel Tablet pre-order deals: where to buy Google's latest tablet

If you're looking for the best Google Pixel Tablet pre-order deals, you've come to the right place. Google's all-new tablet has been officially unveiled at today's Google I/0 2023 event, and to help you find the lowest available price, we've created this page to bring you all the best Google Pixel Tablet pre-order deals happening online.



The Google Pixel Tablet was first introduced at last year's October event, and it's finally available to pre-order today, alongside the new Pixel phones, with a starting price of $499 / £599 / AU$899 for the 128GB model. The Pixel Tablet features a large 10.9-inch display, has Chromecast built-in, and packs Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which delivers laptop-like power and hands-free help with the Google Assistant.

What sets the Google Pixel apart from other tablets is the Charging Speaker Dock, which not only keeps the device charged but also delivers an enhanced audio experience. The Charging Speaker Dock also transforms the tablet into a smart home hub, so you display photos and control your compatible smart home devices with the command of your voice.



The Pixel Tablet is officially available to pre-order today with a ship date of June 20. Below you'll find all the best Google Pixel Tablet pre-order deals, followed by where to find the best prices around the web. If you want to learn more about today's event, you can follow our Google I/O live blog for all the latest updates.

Today's best Google Pixel tablet pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Tablet: $499 / £599 / AU$899 at Google (opens in new tab)

You can pre-order the Google Pixel tablet for $499 / £599 / AU$899 from the Google Store with a ship date of June 20. While there are currently no Pixel tablet pre-order deals, Google is offering 12-month financing with 0% APR.

Where to find the best Pixel tablet pre-order deals

While we expect to see the Google Pixel available to pre-order from third-party online retailers like Amazon, right now, the Google Store is the only retailer that has the Google Pixel Tablet available to pre-order online in the US, UK, and Australia.

How much does the Google Pixel tablet cost?

The Google Pixel Tablet has a starting price of $499 / £599 / AU$899 for the 128GB model and $599 / £699 / AU$999 for the 256GB version. That price includes the Charging Speaker Dock, which retails for $129 / £105 / AU$190 on its own.

