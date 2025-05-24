ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Google's impressive new AI to Dyson's weird little vacuum

This week, Google wowed us with its new AI features – including the scarily good Veo 3 video generator – and a showcase of its Android XR efforts as it details the features coming to smart glasses and XR headsets in the coming years.

To catch up on all this and more, scroll down for recaps of the week’s 7 biggest tech news stories.

Google's annual I/O event took place this week, with the tech giant making several major announcements centered on AI. Among the most significant reveals were the rollout of AI Mode in the U.S., enabling users to converse with Google rather than solely using it as a search engine, and the release of Gemini Live for free on iOS and Android, allowing users to grant Gemini access to their camera and screen on an iPhone.

Another key talking point was introducing the video generation tool, Veo 3. This represents a significant improvement over previous video tools, notably by adding the capability to synchronize voice with the generated moving images.

Speaking of images, Imagen 4 was also unveiled, elevating image generation on Gemini to an entirely new level, allowing for the creation of impressive visuals in just a few seconds.

Elsewhere, Google upgraded its models, showcasing the power of Gemini 2.5, and introduced a new ultra-premium subscription called Google AI Ultra. This subscription grants access to all the company's most advanced AI features for a whopping $250 a month.

6. Google showcased Android XR

The new Google operating system made for Android headsets and Android glasses has finally had its time in the spotlight thanks to Google I/O 2025.

At its core is Google Gemini. The AI, in conjunction with your glasses’ cameras and display, can recommend a place to eat based on what you request and then give you directions to where to find it. It can perform live translation, and on a headset, it can use Google Maps' immersive view to virtually transport you anywhere in the world.

We know 5 brands are working on AR and AI glasses: Samsung, Warby Parker, Xreal, Kering Eyewear and Gentle Monster, though no release dates or prices have been given yet.

5. We went to Computex

The world's biggest computing tech show, Computex 2025, has been underway in Taiwan, and we attended to bring you all the latest news and opinions of the coolest new computing gadgets showcased there.

Huawei gave us a foldable laptop that looks like it's ripped straight out of a Mission Impossible flick, MSI's new Nintendo Switch 2 rival was made official, and Intel gave us new Battlemage GPUs to maybe make budget 1440p gaming practical again.

4. Apple invited us to WWDC 2025

Right before Google I/O kicked off, Apple formally sent out invites for the opening keynote of WWDC 2025 and shared more details about the week-long developer conference. As with past Apple special events, it’ll all kick off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK on June 9, 2025. TechRadar will be on the ground, and the event will be live-streamed for all to watch.

It’ll be a big moment for Apple as well, marking a year since Apple Intelligence debuted and the expected reveal of its next-generation of platforms. On the latter, we’re expecting the next generation of iOS – iOS 19, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and even visionOS for the Apple Vision Pro.

The rumor mill points to some of the aesthetics of the Vision Pro’s interface spreading to other platforms, making it likely the most significant redesign for iOS and the iPhone’s software look in quite some time. Suffice it to say, there is a lot of hype and hope leading up to WWDC 25, but also a lot of questions about how Apple will address Apple Intelligence. A few months back, it pushed back the promised AI-infused Siri upgrades, and thus far, the Apple Intelligence features have been a bit hit or miss.

We’ll see how Apple addresses all this when CEO Tim Cook and many others take the virtual stage for the WWDC 2025 opening keynote.

3. We wore the Whoop MG

The latest Whoop fitness tracker has arrived alongside the Whoop 5.0, and controversy surrounding its arrival aside, we’ve been excitedly testing it.

Its automatic workout tracking seems to surpass the best passive workout tracker (the Oura Ring 4), and its granular detail of health and fitness stats – added by the medical-grade features it offers like ECG and blood pressure functionality – mean it looks to be establishing itself as an essential companion in the lead-up to a competition or event.

Though its guilt-tripping tendencies make it less ideal for more casual users who want to do a little working out, but also partake in sub-optimal behaviors like staying up past their bedtime.

2. Fujifilm launched a retro compact camera

Fujifilm unveiled the X half, a retro compact camera packed with surprising and unique features. From its twin vertical LCD displays to its charming film camera shooting mode, diptych composites, and, of course, Fujifilm's Film Simulations, this tiny digital camera is a love letter to half-frame film photography.

We had a brief hands-on with the X half ahead of its announcement, and it reminded us how fun photography can be. Its core features are underwhelming on paper – including a vertical 1-inch sensor, JPEG-only photos, and HD video – but the shooting experience certainly doesn't. This camera completely charmed us.

1. Dyson launched a weird little vacuum

Dyson has unveiled a new vacuum cleaner that looks absolutely nothing like the rest of the range. The Dyson PencilVac is incredibly streamlined, with all its internal mechanics - including dust cup and motor - shrunk down and squeezed into its 1.5-inch wide handle.

The floorhead then consists of four fluffy rollers shaped like cones to prevent hair tangling and make the whole thing appear to float across the floor. This looks like a specialist hard floor model, and it is due to launch in Australia later this summer, but not until 2026 in the US and UK.