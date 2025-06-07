ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra leaks

Action stations, folks, the Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and we've got our hands on the new console!

We've also tested the latest Surface Pro tablet, found out how Spotify Wrapped 2024 got it so wrong, and tuned in to Summer Game Fest 2025 for some major announcements.

7. Nintendo Switch 2 launched

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress is live now! We’re giving you our console impressions as they happen, testing everything from hardware features to the hottest games, including Mario Kart World. There’s plenty to dive into this first week of launch, and we’re already finding that the Switch 2 is leaps and bounds more powerful than its predecessor.

The Switch 2 is capable of outputting 4K resolution at up to 120fps. It also has support for Nvidia DLSS for smoother performance, as well as HDR on compatible displays for a more vivid image. Several original Nintendo Switch games have also received upgrades, allowing them to shine even brighter on Switch 2 with performance boosts and higher resolutions.

We will be covering the Nintendo Switch 2 and updating our live blog regularly, so be sure to tune in to learn more about the console as we work our way up to a full written review in the next few weeks.

6. Samsung teased a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

(Image credit: Digital Trends)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might already be the most expensive widely available Samsung phone, but it’s teasing an all-new "Ultra-experience" with a foldable design that could steal that crown.

While it doesn’t tell us much, Samsung does suggest we’ll see the new phone soon, meaning it could be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra that launches alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

It also describes the device as having “bigger screens, better cameras and new ways to connect and create,” which we certainly won’t complain about. Though we’ll have to wait and see how pricey it gets.

5. Spotify admitted it got Wrapped wrong

(Image credit: Future)

At Spotify’s Open House event in Stockholm last week, the music streaming platform finally addressed the criticism it received for Spotify Wrapped 2024, which saw the most negative feedback than any year before.

CPO Gustav Söderström addressed this, sharing that feedback from Spotify users was largely in response to Wrapped’s false listening data, which saw a flurry of users claiming that Wrapped showed them artists they hadn’t streamed at all in 2024. From the negative feedback that stormed social media last December, Spotify is hoping to learn its lesson – and it’s already thinking about Wrapped 2025.

“I think people just wanted something newer, something that wasn’t there the year before”, Söderström revealed as he alluded to the successes of previous music recaps by adding, “There was also some feedback that some of the things people loved from years before were not there”. For me, I hope this means the return of Sound Town from Wrapped 2023.

4. Photoshop came to Android

(Image credit: Adobe)

Following the release of Photoshop for iPhone earlier this year, the biggest photo-editing app has finally made it to Android in pro-grade form, complete with Photoshop's core features and AI generative capabilities.

The free beta version of Photoshop for Android offers much of the same functionality as the iPhone app, with an intuitive interface designed specifically for phones, core Photoshop tools such as layering, masking, and blending, plus, of course, generative Firefly and Adobe Stock assets.

We're yet to use the app, but we watched a demonstration of its capabilities presented by Adobe, and it looks super impressive, seemingly being one of, if not the most, fully equipped and powerful photo editors for Android phones. We'll be giving it a spin in the coming weeks to see how it compares with the desktop/web version – stay tuned!

3. We tested Microsoft’s new Surface Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 12 (2025) has arrived with solid performance, excellent battery, and at a good price (starting at $799.99 / £799 / AU$1,499).

But excitement for Surface devices seems to have dried up while the Surface Pro 12 (2025) is seemingly out to prove that Microsoft hasn’t abandoned its consumers, nor has it forgotten about its Surface lineup – though we worry it may be a case of too little, too late.

While it can be more flexible than iPads and Android tablets, it’s not the best value proposition after you invest in the add-on (but almost necessary) Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard. Plus, the much-trumpeted AI features still feel either underbaked or inessential.

2. iOS 26 rumors predicted bad news for some iPhones

(Image credit: Future)

A new iOS launch is always a nervy time for those with older iPhones – and this week, some pre-WWDC 2025 rumors predicted the models that will be cut adrift from software updates when Apple’s software show kicks off on June 9.

If you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, it might be time to start planning an upgrade. Those are the models that, according to the rumors, won’t be able to run iOS 26 when the update officially rolls out later this year.

And yes, we do mean iOS 26. This year, Apple is also rumored to be switching its software names to years, rather than version numbers. So that obviously means iOS 26, in the year 2025. It’s never straightforward, is it?

1. The first Bluetooth 6.0 headphones landed

(Image credit: Edifier)

We’ve been waiting for the first Bluetooth 6.0 headphones to arrive, and Edifier has beaten its rivals to the punch with the Doo Ace on-ears.

However, the availability of the latest Bluetooth tech doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll want to buy them as their specs come with several downsides – and they’re only available in China, so a lot of you reading this won’t be able to buy them even if you wanted.

They are, at least, very inexpensive at CNY229 (about $32 / £24). So they might not be a flagship showcase of what Bluetooth 6.0 can do compared to the best wireless headphones, but they might still impress some with a low price, this new tech, and a very lightweight design.