ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Tesla finally launching robotaxis (kinda) and Samsung's foldables teaser

8. We hosted Smart Home week

Ever wanted to get started with smart lighting, set up a home security system, or automate everyday chores? This week, we've brought you a heap of expert advice and tutorials to help you get started with smart home tech. Whether you're getting connected for the first time or want to get more out of the devices you already have, we're here to help.

Smart home tech is all about making your life easier, so we’ll show you the devices that will do the most for you and show you how to connect them all together in a seamless system. It’s a lot simpler and more affordable than you might expect, and you’ll be amazed at just how much it can do for you!

7. Windows 10 fans got a new lifeline

Microsoft is officially cutting the cord on Windows 10 on October 14, but this week it threw a buoy to anyone who needs a bit more time to switch to Windows 11.

The Extended Security Updates (ESU) program brings important security patches to Windows 10 for a year after official support ends. And there’s now a new wizard to help you get your PC enrolled – it’ll be available in the Windows Insider Program in July, before rolling out more widely in August.

The wizard can’t, unfortunately, wave its wand to make Windows 11 go away, but it will help you kick that can down the road for another year if you aren’t quite ready to make the leap.

6. Cambridge Audio made us even crazier about music

Until now, Cambridge Audio’s wireless earbuds have been ‘pretty good’, but in a market so chock full of plucky contenders, ‘pretty good’ is usually not good enough. And so the company is back with a very concerted effort, in the shape of the new Melomania A100.

Look, it’s not every week that such a gifted set of earbuds arrives. Here is a product priced to compete squarely in the mainstream, but with so few apparent compromises – yes, they sound great; yes, the ANC is very effective – it makes the price tag seem unfathomable.

In every respect (build quality, specification and, especially, performance) these earbuds outperform their asking price by a wide margin. Highly recommended.

5. Multiple users reported PS5 failures

Panic stations, folks; reports of PS5 failures due to liquid metal leaking issues are resurfacing, despite previously being debunked. This comes from the founder of indie developer Alderon Games, who claims that developers and multiple players reported constant abrupt shutdowns while playing its Rise of Titans game.

It’s perhaps the worst possible time for issues to occur, as arguably the most anticipated game of all time, GTA 6, is almost upon us; therefore, it’s advised to place consoles horizontally to avoid any potential complications.

4. Bond found its next movie director

The first James Bond movie of the Amazon MGM Studios era is starting to take shape with a new director set to take over the reins that you might have heard of: Denis Villeneuve.

Known for big blockbusters like Dune, Arrival, Sicario, and Blade Runner 2049, the filmmaker has been trusted with taking over established franchises before, and so understands that the Bond movies are “sacred territory”.

A self-proclaimed “die-hard Bond fan”, the announcement of Villeneuve’s appointment has been largely welcomed by fans, with many taking to social media to say how excited they are. Although some have raised concerns that Villeneuve’s other upcoming projects, like Dune ,3 might mean there’ll be a longer wait.

3. Tesla’s self-driving robotaxis hit the road

After quite the wait, the Tesla robotaxi service has ‘launched’ in Austin, Texas, so now you can be ferried around in a Tesla vehicle with no human driver behind the wheel.

However, it’s a very limited thing. Not only does it only cover a very specific part of Austin – a region that's been thoroughly mapped by Tesla's software – but you also have to receive an invite to even try the service.

You won’t be alone on your ride for now either, as each robo taxi comes with its own robo taxi employee who can shut the car down if it gets into trouble, which bodes well for how Tesla thinks this test will go.

The Android 14 update, which we first reported that Chromecasts would be getting back in March, is at last available for everyone.

Some people did initially manage to start installing the update, so this new rollout is for two versions – a smaller package for anyone who downloaded the initial Android 14 update before it was pulled, and a larger one for anyone who didn't and whose device is still running Android 12.

According to Google, the update should lead to "a snappier, more responsive TV experience".

After numerous hints from Samsung and many rumors about the next Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watches, you can now officially mark your calendars for July 9, 2025.

The Galaxy Unpacked festivities will kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST on July 9, 2025, and the event will be live-streamed. TechRadar will be on the scene in Brooklyn, New York, reporting live, so we’ll be breaking down err... Unpacking everything that Samsung unveils.

The teaser says 'Ultra Unfolds' suggesting we might also see the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra.