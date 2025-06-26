I sure hope my PS5 doesn't die before GTA 6 - reports suggest hardware issues could damage consoles over time

Alderon Games founder Matthew Cassells reports supposed liquid metal issues on PS5

This was previously debunked, but multiple players of Alderon Games' Path of Titans have reported the same issues

This comes amid build-up for GTA 6's launch on May 26, 2026

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is edging closer with a launch date set for May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. However, recent rumors of the former console and its supposed hardware issues have left me slightly worried about whether PS5 systems will survive until then.

As reported by Wccftech, the founder of Alderon Games (an Indie game developer), Matthew Cassells, highlighted a recurring issue of PS5 shutdowns from both players and staff of the Path of Titans game. Notably, Cassells claims on Moore's Law Is Dead (via YouTube) that the game crashes stem from liquid metal overheating issues.

Many gamers held this suspicion about the PS5 over the last few years, with suggestions that positioning your console vertically would cause the liquid metal to escape and leave dry spots on the console's APU. This was debunked, but worries have now resurfaced, with more users now voicing frustrations about abrupt console shutdowns.

This is arguably the worst time for these reports to resurface, as GTA 6 is set for launch next year. That may seem like a long road ahead, but it'll arrive on consoles sooner than we expect, and if you own a PS5 like me, hearing about these issues again might leave you concerned.

GTA 6 isn't coming to PC (at least on launch), and isn't expected to come to the platform for a year or more. The only players in the clear (if these liquid metal problems are legitimate) are Xbox owners, and I'm not one of them. As much as I'm pumped for Rockstar's long-awaited title, it'd be hard to buy another PS5 console, especially with the recent price fluctuations.

PS5 Flaw Could Affect Millions, AMD Zen 6 Nears 7GHz, Switch 2 | Alderon Games | Broken Silicon 315 - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: Just place your PS5 horizontally to be on a safe side...

Fortunately, I've not run into any issues with my PS5 since I bought it on launch day in 2020. I'll also note that I've never placed it vertically on any TV unit or desk, so if there is any legitimacy to the liquid metal problems, that's likely why my system has been safe.

There's also an added bonus of less dust buildup when placed horizontally, and I can attest to this as I've hardly spotted any dust in my PS5. So, my advice is to avoid leaving your console standing upright, just to be on the safe side.

I must note there's no guarantee that these reports of liquid metal issues are indeed accurate, but I'd rather proceed with caution, just in case. We've waited over a decade for GTA 6. It will have been 13 years by the time it launches, and I'd hate to see my console die out on me at arguably its most important phase.

GTA 6 (as of today) is the most anticipated game of all time in my books, so let's just hope our systems don't screw us over.