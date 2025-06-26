Amazon MGM Studios has announced the director of the next James Bond movie, and it's surprised and delighted quite a few film fans: it's Denis Villeneuve, director of some of the best sci-fi movies like the two Dune movies, Blade Runner 2049, Sicario and more.

He's very pleased about it, and so are the fans. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007," Villeneuve says. "I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory."

Bond is safe in his hands, Villeneuve says. "I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."

The reaction on r/movies has been very positive, with movie fans' only real concern being timing: Villeneuve is a very busy chap and doing a Bond means a longer delay before his next project.

What are people saying about Villeneuve directing the next Bond movie?

The movie fan reaction tends to use the same two words: "holy shit". And it's meant as a compliment.

"Dude just became a master filmmaker under the radar by making one awesome movie after the other," zerg1980 says. "Can’t wait to see what he does with Bond, his instincts are great and he’s already knocked two different IP franchises out of the park."

"Welllllll shiiiiiiit," wazula23 says. "If there was ONE name that would get me interested, it's this." Intrepid_buy_4083 agrees. "Denis has one of the best filmographies in the game. This might end up being the best Bond of all time. Cast Benicio Del Toro as the Bond Villain."

"Can't believe I'm excited for a Bond film again," says BananaProne, while GamingTaterTot says "I trust this man, that’s for sure. And it must be so cool to be a part of something you grew up loving - [it] reminds me of Peter Capaldi getting to be the Doctor." That led alexgndl to make a suggestion that I wholeheartedly agree with: "Hear me out, we cast Capaldi as James Bond in this movie."

While we wait for more news about a new Bond movie, you can stream the entire James Bond collection on MGM+, meaning all 25 movies are available in one place.