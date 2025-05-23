Director Alex Garland is making an Elden Ring movie, but is it doomed to frustrate fans from the start?

Elden Ring is getting a movie adaptation, produced by A24

Alex Garland is set to direct, but no plot or casting details have been confirmed

TechRadar Gaming's Rhys Wood said: "I’m not exactly expecting a masterpiece"

Elden Ring was a huge success, receiving a perfect five-star review from TechRadar Gaming, as well as other outlets. Given its popularity, it's now headed to the big screen with director Alex Garland at the helm.

It appears Garland isn't resting on his laurels one bit. He's just written the hugely anticipated horror follow up 28 Years Later alongside Danny Boyle, while his recent A24 movie Civil War is among our best HBO Max movies, and his latest movie Warfare only just left theaters.

Now, he's got his eyes on the fantasy roleplaying game Elden Ring, collaborating with A24 once again. We don't know anything about Garland's direction or storyline just yet, so it's still early days.

Initial thoughts on the Elden Ring adaptation

It's natural to feel some level of apprehension when any game is adapted for the screen. We've seen mixed results, ranging from HBO's stunning The Last of Us TV series down to the abysmal Eli Roth Borderlands movie, where I wrote that "the era of good video game adaptations is officially over".

Perhaps I was being dramatic about that, but it's endlessly frustrating when some of our beloved video games are adapted so poorly.

One of the biggest concerns about the A24 adaptation is the sheer size of Elden Ring. Its open-world universe is huge, and while players can comfortably clock hundreds of hours on a video game, movies need to condense things considerably.

This was part of my concern when Prime Video adapted Fallout, but thankfully, the creative team there managed to bring the Wasteland to life very well indeed, so all hope is not lost.

Speaking about the Elden Ring movie, TechRadar Gaming's Rhys Wood said: "You can make a solid argument that Elden Ring is the crowning achievement of developer FromSoftware’s back catalog.

"But in all honesty, I can’t help but think translating the open-world action RPG to the silver screen is a fool’s errand. Even with a director as accomplished as Alex Garland attached to the project.

"Elden Ring, the game, is made special by its encouragement of player expression. From how players like to build their characters, to the order of discoveries they’ll make on that first playthrough, that’s something a linear fantasy movie simply isn’t going to be able to capture.

"I’ve no doubt that the Elden Ring movie will be a polished and well-made project with Garland at the helm, so I’ll keep an open mind for now, but I’m not exactly expecting a masterpiece."

Right now, the TechRadar team at large remains on the fence about Elden Ring's movie treatment, but perhaps we'll be proven wrong. Garland's history of knotty, weird movies could certainly suit the material well, but that won't help if it turns out to just be too unsuited to a movie runtime. We'll just have to wait patiently for more updates.