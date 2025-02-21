I'm so excited to watch A24's Bring Her Back when it eventually streams on Max – I just hope it's as good as Talk to Me

Bring Her Back is a new A24 horror movie from Danny and Michael Philippou

It's scheduled for a May 30 theatrical release in the US, but will eventually stream on Max based on an existing licensing deal

Plot details are currently under wraps but we know that the cast includes Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt and Sora Wong

In 2022, directors Danny and Michael Philippou made a statement with their terrifying feature-length debut, Talk to Me, so I'm thrilled to see they've once again partnered with A24 for a new movie. The production company has a track record of impressing me, even delivering I Saw the TV Glow, my favorite horror movie of 2024. With any luck, this new horror movie will make our best Max movies round-up, as Max is the best streaming service for watching A24's impressive back catalog.

There are plenty of horror movies coming in 2025, and Bring Her Back has just joined the list. US audiences will be able to watch the movie in theaters from May 30, but we're still waiting on a confirmed release for other countries, which means we also don't know where it will eventually be available to stream in those regions. Hopefully, it won't be too much of a wait as I'm so excited to watch this!

For now, all we have is a release date, a teaser, and some casting, but it's already caught my interest.

What do we know about Bring Her Back?

Bring Her Back | Official Teaser HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

My favorite trailers give away nothing, and this first look at Bring Her Back hits the nail on the head. With just enough to keep us interested, it teases a few things with creepy visuals and the words "Let me out. Let me die. Let her die. Bring her back". So, I don't fully know what's going on, but I do know I'm ready for it.

We'll have to wait for a proper synopsis, maybe even a full trailer, but what we've seen is promising so far. The Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins leads this cast and I'm excited to see her in a horror like this, having been impressed by her previous work.

You might also like