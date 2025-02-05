5 new horror movies to stream on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in February 2025

While February is widely considered to be the most romantic time of year, there's still plenty of horror to enjoy this month. The best streaming services have new releases and some old favorites to enjoy, and I've picked out five to keep you entertained and thoroughly spooked.

Whether it's Apple TV Plus' new horror movie or Max adding an entire horror franchise, a lot is going on for lovers of the macabre. If you missed last month's horror picks, everything I chose for the best horror movies to stream in January is still available, so you've got a lot of options.

Here are my biggest picks for horror fans this February.

The Gorge

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When: February 14

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus (worldwide)

This sci-fi horror has caught my attention, and with Apple TV Plus not really being home to much horror, I'm excited to see a new addition to our Streaming Service of the Year 2024. In The Gorge, we follow two elite snipers who are assigned a mysterious mission: to guard either side of a deep and impenetrable gorge, without knowing what lies beneath them. There's a great lead cast here with Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver playing the main three roles.

The Gorge is also directed by The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson, which I found to be a very effective movie with a sinister Ethan Hawke. I'm hoping this new movie impresses me just as much!

Grafted

Grafted | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: Streaming now

Where to stream it: Shudder (worldwide)

Shudder is the place to be for horror movies and there's plenty to sink your teeth into this February. It's been an impressive time for body horror recently, with The Substance getting a Best Picture nomination, and if you're keen to see more from the sub-genre, then you won't want to miss Grafted. It follows a gifted college student who continues her father’s research on a skin graft formula to fix a hereditary deformity, but unsurprisingly, it goes south pretty quickly.

You can expect gross visuals and strange science experiments from this movie, all must-haves when it comes to body horror, and it does critique modern-day beauty standards in a similar way to The Substance, and though it takes a very different turn, the message remains the same.

Mind Body Spirit

Mind Body Spirit - Official Trailer (2024) Sarah J. Bartholomew, Madi Bready, KJ Flahive - YouTube Watch On

When: Streaming now

Where to stream it: Shudder (worldwide)

Influencer critiques seem to be the latest trend – just look at Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar– and this horror movie is no exception. In Mind Body Spirit, we follow an aspiring yoga influencer who goes on a terrifying self-discovery journey after inheriting a house from her late grandmother. This one uses found footage to give it that "real" vibe, so if you're a fan of Creep and Paranormal Activity, this might be your next favorite horror movie.

Anya goes from being an upbeat, zen yoga instructor to something more sinister, and the contrast between yoga mats and cursed rituals is a clever parallel. This is great for lovers of haunted houses and similar horror tropes!

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

When: February 11

Where to stream it: Netflix (US); StudioCanal Presents (Prime Video channel, UK); SBS on Demand (AUS)

Gong Yoo had everyone talking in Squid Game season 2, and I highly recommend this Korean horror movie if you want to see even more from him. He takes the lead in Train to Busan, but this isn't your usual commuter hell; there are no delays or cancellations, instead, there's a zombie outbreak going on. Somehow, my commute to work just feels a lot more pleasant, you know?

Although zombie movies have indeed been done to death (I'll see myself out), this one is up there with some of the best. And now it's streaming in February, I'll be pleased to add this one to our best Netflix movies guide too.

Final Destination 1 - 5

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: Streaming now

Where to stream it: Max (US)

Just in time to celebrate the upcoming Final Destination Bloodlines (see above for a pretty nasty trailer!), you can now watch the first five movies of the hit horror franchise on Max. That's one monumental binge session, or perhaps you'd prefer to be sensible and savor them over several nights. However you want to watch these ridiculous movies (and I mean that in a positive way), they're available for Max subscribers now.

If you've never watched the Final Destination movies they're a real treat but be warned, they can make you scared of just about anything. Many people cite them for making them scared of those trucks that transport logs, but personally I blame them for my fear of rollercoasters. You'll see why once you've watched Final Destination 3!

Watcher

WATCHER | Official Trailer | In Cinemas November 4 - YouTube Watch On

When: February 25

Where to stream it: Netflix (US and UK)

Maika Monroe has really made a name for herself in the horror genre lately, appearing in the terrifying Longlegs opposite Nicolas Cage (which is now streaming on Prime Video in the UK, by the way!). In Watcher, Monroe is stalked by a creepy Burn Gorman who keeps watching her from across the street, and it'll definitely have you on the edge of your seat. If you like your horrors more psychological in nature, this one's for you.

It's a brilliant feature directorial debut from Chloe Okuno, who previously directed a segment for the anthology movie V/H/S/94. Given her impressive track record as a filmmaker, she's definitely one to watch. Not like that, though, don't be weird!