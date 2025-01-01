5 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in January 2025

If you're looking for some great horror recommendations to watch after your holiday celebrations, the best streaming services are adding some great titles in the coming month. Whether it's new movies or iconic horror hits, there's a few to dive into. You might notice there isn't as much this time around, as not everyone is ready for a scare in January, but for the horror lovers among us, there's still some great things arriving.

I've checked out listings from the likes of Shudder, Netflix, and Max and they're all delivering on the creepy tales in 2025. I'm expecting to see some more popping up as the year goes on, but for now, here's five of my picks for what horrors to watch in January 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) | Now on 4K Ultra HD - YouTube Watch On

When: January 1

Where to stream it: Netflix (US); Apple TV (rent or buy, UK); Stan, Fetch (AUS)

Iconic slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer is making a comeback on streamers, as it's on Netflix in early 2025. The movie recently got a Prime Video remake so there's been more eyes on this horror tale and I'm delighted, considering I'd defend this movie against its pretty poor 46% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating. If you also want to go against the critic consensus, you can enjoy this horror movie in the comfort of your own home.

Celebrity power couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr star in this horror movie, where they're among a group of friends who accidentally run over a man and dump his body to conceal their secret, unleashing terror as a consequence of their actions. An unnamed sequel is on the way in Summer 2025, with Prinze Jr reprising his role.

The Front Room

The Front Room | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: January 10

Where to stream it: Max (US)

Max is the place to be for new A24 releases, and you can find new horror movie The Front Room on the streaming service from January 10. When I first reacted to this trailer, I said it was terrifying me with its creepy mom-in-law vibes, making it another macabre entry for the beloved production company. In the feature film debut for the Eggers Brothers (yes they are related to Nosferatu's Robert Eggers), Brandy plays a heavily pregnant woman who ends up having to live with the mother-in-law from hell after her husband takes her in.

Things turn pretty sinister, of course, and this horror movie has themes such as motherhood (naturally!), religion, and racial discrimination. Horror often does tackle difficult topics head on, and The Front Room is no exception.

Get Away

Get Away: Official Trailer | Nick Frost & Aisling Bea | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

When: January 10

Where to stream it: Shudder (US); Sky Cinema (UK)

Cornetto Trilogy legend Nick Frost is at the helm of Get Away, having both written and starred in the new horror movie. Alongside comedian Aisling Bea and Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft, the movie follows a family who take a vacation to a Swedish island, but the trip takes an unexpected turn when they discover it is inhabited by a serial killer.

This looks like my cup of tea and I'm excited to see a Nick Frost written horror movie where he will no doubt bring his beloved comedy timing to this creepy tale of a family who booked the worst place to stay. Well, you can't win them all, can you?

Red Rooms

Red Rooms - Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

When: January 14

Where to stream it: Shudder (US); BFI Player (UK); SBS on demand (AUS)

In Red Rooms, Kelly-Anne wakes up every morning to secure a seat at the high profile trial of Ludovic Chevalier, a serial killer she's obsessed with. As her morbid fixation on him grows, she will do whatever it takes to find the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl, to whom Kelly-Anne bears a disturbing resemblance.

I love deadly tales of obsession and in a world where many of us find ourselves watching true crime documentaries, this movie seems to have arrived at the perfect time to add to the conversation. I'm keen to see where this one goes.

Hereditary

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: January 15

Where to stream it: Netflix, Max (US); Prime Video (UK); Foxtel Now, Fetch (AUS)

Ari Aster's stunning feature-length debut Hereditary is now streaming on Netflix and if you haven't seen it, you must. It's an achievement in horror with a perfect leading performance by Toni Collette, and it was a crime she was not Oscar-nominated for it, in my opinion. It's shocking, brutal and bleak and really breaks open toxic family relationships with a firm focus on trauma and grief.

Aster has since gone on to make other great movies like Midsommar and Beau is Afraid, but Hereditary remains my favorite for good reason. It'll stay with you for a very long time.