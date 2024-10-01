Robert Eggers’ vampire horror Nosferatu just got a new trailer, and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the dynamic duo that’s Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe

Robert Eggers has just unveiled a brilliantly unsettling new trailer for his upcoming gothic horror Nosferatu, which is set for a December 25 release date in the US (the UK can expect it on January 1). Being one of our must-see horror movies of 2024, the trailer teases another quintessential Eggers horror – one fuelled with folkloric and historical elements, as well as a killer ensemble cast.

Eggers’ take on the classic vampire villain is the latest addition to the filmmakers growing filmography, which includes The Witch (2015), The Lighthouse (2019) and The Northman (2022) – the first two you can catch on some of the best streaming services including Max, Prime Video, and Hulu.

Now leaning into gothic horror, Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent movie Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror by F.W. Murnau. It follows the supernatural relationship between the vampire and Ellen Hutter, a young woman with whom he’s obsessed with. Bringing the story to life is Lily-Rose Depp (HBO's The Idol) as Hutter and Bill Skarsgard as the vampire Count Orlok, whose nightmarish relationship is teased in the haunting trailer below.

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

“Standing before me was death, but I’d never been so happy," Depp says in character behind a happy yet eerie smile as she makes her Eggers feature debut alongside Nicholas Hoult, who stars as her husband Thomas Hutter. In addition to newcomers Depp and Hoult are Emma Corrin (The Crown), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), and returning actors Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) all of whom are wrapped in the chaos of Hutter’s spiralling sanity.

After years of pushbacks, Eggers’ vampire horror is almost here

It’s been a long time coming for Eggers’ follow-up to his 2022 viking revenge tale The Northman, as cast rearrangements and the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in its production delay. The idea was conceived by Eggers in 2015 after he released his directorial debut The Witch, describing his idea for a Nosferatu remake as a passion project.

Initially, Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in The Witch, was cast as the lead role of Ellen Hutter before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. For a brief moment, the news of Harry Styles possibly joining the cast of the new movie was circulating before he dropped out for similar scheduling reasons shortly after – and to be honest, I wouldn’t have been as excited for the project if they went ahead with this casting choice.

