Peacock's new comedy horror series Hysteria! trailer is packed with Evil Dead references that I'm obsessed with

Hysteria! is the latest horror series hitting Peacock, and if you're a fan of Evil Dead you're going to love the homage the trailer pays to the beloved franchise. Speaking of, Sam Raimi has a new horror movie on Netflix, which we're all very excited about.

In our first look at the upcoming series, we found out that Ash Williams himself is involved, with horror icon Bruce Campbell playing a police officer in this small town. Now, the full trailer has dialed that up to 100 and there's plenty to get you hooked when the series debuts on October 18, just in time for Halloween!

Take a look at the exciting new trailer below to see what I mean.

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Hysteria so far?

The full Hysteria! trailer really gives us a taste of the Satanic Panic that the series centers around, where a group of high schoolers create a band to profit off the recent interest in the occult and supernatural. It's a genius idea really, until things start taking a much darker turn – as it happens, all those ghost stories weren't stories after all!

We've also got a first proper look at Bruce Campbell, who has previously been teased. You can see the Evil Dead references throughout, especially the quote “we got them from a public library, not a book bound in human flesh”. Not only does it go hard, it's also a fun nod to the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis seen in the horror franchise.

While there's plenty for horror nerds to geek out over, there is also lots of newcomers to enjoy too. Those who enjoy a good thrill will want to tune in when it arrives next month.

