Peacock's new horror series Hysteria will arrive just before Halloween and I'm so thrilled Bruce Campbell is back

October is only a couple of months away, which means we're starting to get teasers for some upcoming horror shows: among these is Peacock's new series Hysteria, a series set amid the 1980s "Satanic Panic" – the perfect inspiration for some creepy goodness.

Hysteria was created by writers and executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman, who described the series in a press statement as being "about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart – and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet".

If that doesn't sound exciting enough, horror legend Bruce Campbell is set to appear in Hysteria in a guest role as Chief Dandridge, so it will be really nice seeing the Evil Dead star return to his horror routes. It seems he can't stay away from the genre, and I'm not complaining. You can see Campbell as well as main stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Chiara Aurelia in the trailer below, which kicks off with Belinda Carlisle's Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

What is Hysteria about?

This one is looking like it'll be perfect for not only fans of the best horror movies, but rock music fans too as it follows a struggling high-school heavy metal band of outcasts who realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band.

Which is all fun and games until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported supernatural activity triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. So it sounds absolutely wild, and I can't wait to be sucked in by this compelling world.

It's also set against an 80s backdrop, which has been popularized in recent years thanks to Netflix hits such as Stranger Things – though the 80s has always had cool vibes (in my opinion, anyway).

The eight-part series Hysteria will arrive on Peacock on October 18, just before Halloween, with the USA Network airing episodes each Friday.

