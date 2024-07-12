Netflix's best sci-fi horror is getting a sequel just in time for Halloween and it looks like a tower of terror in first trailer

Last month, we reported the surprising news that self-contained horror (and allegory for late stage capitalism) The Platform was getting a sequel. And now both the teaser trailer and release date have been revealed. The second movie, The Platform 2, will be streaming from early October in plenty of time for the Halloween season.

The sequel's cast includes The Night Manager’s Hoik Keuchkerian and Tin&Tina’s Milena Smit, and while the trailer doesn't give much away in terms of the plot it contains enough shots of the horrendous prison and of some really horrific things that occur in it to indicate that this isn't going to be any cheerier than the original.

The Platform 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Does The Platform need a sequel?

As far as Netflix is concerned, the answer is a clear yes: the original was the most successful Spanish movie in Netflix's history and a huge global hit, making it one of the best Netflix movies. Of course, the streamer is going to want to come back for a second course. Here's what it has to say about the second helping:

"As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"

Your first look at The Platform 2. A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law in The Platform, but can justice truly be enforced in hell? And who will enforce it? Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and starring Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian. pic.twitter.com/jCVHKeh2bFApril 18, 2024

Fans of the original have reacted to the trailer with mixed opinions, however. For some, the original is unique and perfect as one of the best horror movies, and shouldn't be sullied with a sequel. For them, the new movie might as well have been titled Lunchtime Boogaloo or perhaps Pie Hard. But many more are intrigued, because the first movie left them hungry for more, with others saying that they weren't impressed by the original announcement but the trailer has won them over.

The Platform 2 will be streaming on Netflix from October 4, 2024.

You might also like