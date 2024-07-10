Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a Netflix smash hit – here are 3 more action comedies with even higher Rotten Tomatoes ratings
New Netflix movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has stormed onto the best streaming service's weekly top ten list with a huge 41 million views worldwide. Clearly people were excited to see Eddie Murphy reprise his legendary role as street-smart cop Axel Foley who returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened.
While the original blockbuster flick Beverly Hills Cop would make it onto our best Netflix movies list, the fourth installment narrowly misses out with its 66% Rotten Tomatoes score. Despite what critics think, the movie has become a huge hit for the streamer. If you've already watched Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and read our nostalgic review of the spritely detective's comeback, we've gathered three more first-class action comedy movies with higher Rotten Tomatoes scores for you to watch next.
Hit Man
- RT Score: 95%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 115 minutes
- Director: Richard Linklater
Of course the Netflix smash hit Hit Man makes it onto the list with its impressive 95% Rotten Tomatoes score. Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a philosophy professor who lives a double life as a fake hitman for the police. But he soon finds himself breaking the rules when he embarks on a forbidden romance with customer Madison (Adria Arjona), who asks him to kill her abusive husband.
Much like Axel in Beverly Hills Cop, Gary's impressive ability in pretending to be other people and changing his identity makes very enjoyable viewing. Powell's scene-stealing comedic timing and amusing dialogue goes down as one of his best performances to date. With Gary's belief that "all pie is good pie," Hit Man is certainly a delicious slice.
An Action Hero
- RT Score: 85%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 128 minutes
- Director: Anirudh Iyer
An Action Hero is an Indian-Hindi language movie that follows an action movie star (Ayushmann Khurrana) who flees their home country after accidentally killing a vengeful politician's (Jaideep Ahlawat) brother. The film stays true to its name with its thrilling action sequences, quirky one liners and major twists, while Khurrana and Ahlawat's fiery chemistry leaves you wanting more.
A hidden gem with its unassuming title, one thing that makes An Action Hero shine is its hilarious satirical takes on the world we live in, which makes it an entertaining treat for all.
Beverly Hills Cop
- RT Score: 82%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 105 minutes
- Director: Martin Brest
Unfortunately, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F didn't surpass the original 80s cult classic. Although it certainly would have been a tricky accomplishment to achieve given that the biggest blockbuster is a trailblazer within the American buddy cop genre and has become a huge cultural phenomenon that's permanently embedded in the fibres of cinematic history.
Beverly Hills Cop made Eddie Murphy a superstar with his role of Detroit police officer Axel Foley who visits Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his best friend. Murphy oozes charm with his sharp wit, sassy comebacks, hilarious comedic delivery and infectious laugh, proving that Murphy + comedy = guaranteed entertainment.
