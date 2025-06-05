Enjoyed The Accountant 2? Here's three more great Prime Video action movies to stream with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Accountant 2 is now streaming
Prime Video has added a lot in 2025, and the new action movie The Accountant 2 is among them. The movie performed decently, scoring a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, high enough to go on our best Prime Video movies list.
If you're in the mood for even more of an action fix, I've picked out three high-scoring movies that are now available on one of the best streaming services.
They all went down well with critics and fans, and should satisfy any action cravings, whether you want something gritty, funny, or something with a sci-fi and action mash-up.
Monkey Man
RT score: 89%
Length: 121 minutes
Director: Dev Patel
Main cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma
If you're in the mood for some real, bloody action, you won't want to miss the brilliant Monkey Man.
In this great action movie, we follow a young man who gets his revenge after years of suppressed rage, which saw him forced to get beaten up by popular fighters in an underground fight club for cash.
It's brutal, intense, and unforgiving and fans of movies like The Raid and John Wick won't want to miss this explosive revenge movie. It's a fantastic directorial debut from Dev Patel.
Escape from New York
RT score: 86%
Length: 99 minutes
Director: John Carpenter
Main cast: Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence
John Carpenter is well known for his horror hits like Halloween and The Thing, but he's also excellent at action movies, as he proved with Escape from New York.
Featuring an all-star cast, this movie follows an ex-soldier turned convict sent to Manhattan, now a maximum security prison, to rescue the stranded US President.
What more could you possibly want from an action movie?
The Fall Guy
RT score: 81%
Length: 126 minutes
Director: David Leitch
Main cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer
If it's something more comedic you're looking for, The Fall Guy is a riot and is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.
In this movie, we follow a stuntman who is working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut, but ends up finding himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor.
It's messy, action-packed, and utterly hilarious, with a surprisingly good Rotten Tomatoes rating. Don't let the wacky plot put you off, it's a really good movie. The ratings speak for themselves.
