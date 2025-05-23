Sauron will be pleased to hear this news, I'm sure

Amazon is aiming to introduce some Prime Video shows to new audiences

The Rings of Power and Citadel could air on terrestrial channels outside of the US

The aforementioned pair are two of the most expensive Amazon TV Originals ever made

Two of the most expensively assembled Amazon TV shows ever created could be available to watch on platforms other than Prime Video.

According to Amazon MGM Studios Distribution chief Chris Ottinger (as quoted by Variety), viewers may soon see some of the studio's first-party TV titles on another service.

Indeed, programs like The Rings of Power and Citadel, which are believed to be among the costliest Prime Video projects, might make their way onto terrestrial channels in non-US territories.

Per Variety's report, Amazon is already shopping the aforementioned duo around. Indeed, the distribution arm of its entertainment division is said to already be in talks with UK broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV, German networks RTL and ZDF, and Italy's Mediaset.

If any of the above parties decide to beam Citadel and Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series into people's homes in their respective nations, though, they won't come cheap.

Citadel season 1 crashed and burned following its April 2023 premiere (Image credit: Prime Video)

Speaking about The Rings of Power specifically, Ottinger told Variety: "We would want premium pricing because it’s a premium product.

"Season 1 was the biggest TV series premiere in the history of Prime Video and season 2 was the most-watched returning season ever on Prime Video at the time. Ultimately, it depends on the partner and where they plan to place it. If someone wants it for Thursday at 8 p.m. – a prime slot – I expect top dollar."

It's unclear how much money Prime Video is seeking to syndicate – a fancy industry term for the distribution of movies and shows – its first-party titles.

Nevertheless, Ottinger is confident this is the right strategy for Amazon to take. That's based on the success that its streaming rivals, such as Netflix, have enjoyed, including the sizeable bump in viewership and subscribers that Netflix secured upon licensing the Meghan Markle-starring Suits in 2023. With that in mind, it's an approach that Prime Video hopes to replicate by offering out its Movie and TV Originals to others.

"We brought premium library titles to market to test their performance on Prime Video while they also aired on third-party platforms," Ottinger added.

"One of the goals was to see if they’d benefit from a Netflix-style boost or if they’d end up cannibalizing our own viewership. The effect we saw was neutral to positive for Prime Video."

Amazon wants more eyes on (and monetary compensation for) some of its most expensive TV shows (Image credit: Prime Video)

Will Amazon shop around less expensive films and TV series in the future as well? That remains to be seen. The company's entertainment division has plans to offer two other shows – Countdown and Butterfly – to third-party channels. However, they'll only be available after an 18-month exclusivity period on Prime Video.

Nobody knows how costly this pair were to make, either, so it's hard to discern if Amazon needs to make its money back on those two like it does with The Rings of Power and Citadel.

The Rings of Power season 3 is currently in development and, once it debuts on one of the world's best streaming services, it'll be over halfway through its five-season run. Well, as long as one of the best Prime Video shows isn't canceled ahead of time.

Meanwhile, the future of Prime Video's spy-thriller franchise Citadel is less certain. In April, Amazon canceled second installments of Citadel's two spin-offs. And, while work is ongoing on the main series' sophomore outing, Amazon's acquisition of the James Bond franchise in February might have unofficially sounded the death knell for the Russo brothers-produced Prime Video Original.