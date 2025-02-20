Amazon MGM Studios acquires the license to thrill as its gains full creative control of the entire James Bond franchise in landmark deal

James Bond fans have been left stunned by the news that Amazon has bought the rights to the 007 franchise

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that it's the new co-owner of the James Bond IP

The e-commerce giant's entertainment division has also gained full creative control of the franchise

007 fans are fiercely debating the implications of this ground-breaking deal

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired full creative control of the James Bond franchise after becoming the official co-owner of the 007 brand.

In a move that's sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry, Amazon confirmed today (February 20) that it had formed a new joint venture with long-time franchise overseers Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The latter duo exclusively held the rights to everything Bond-related, but have now entered a full partnership with Amazon to create new movies and, potentially, small-screen projects set in the universe inhabited by the legendary British spy.

In a statement released as part of an Amazon press release on the matter, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video chief Mike Hopkins said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment."

It's kinda sad to see the last family-owned movie franchise handed over to the suits, and I'm sure Amazon MGM is salivating, BUT…DON'T cinematic universe James Bond.It is one of our last, great theatrical events. Don't dilute that with a plethora of streaming spin-offs.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide," he continued. "We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Echoing Hopkins' comments, Wilson said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

"My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli," Broccoli added (Wilson is the stepson of Cubby Broccoli, and half-brother to Barbara Broccoli). "I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

The deal marks a major turnaround in fortunes after Broccoli and Wilson allegedly accused Amazon of trying to ruin the franchise. Last December, an article posted in The Wall Street Journal carried quotes from Broccoli, who reportedly told friends that Amazon's chief creative team were "f*****g idiots" for their handling of the property. Less than two months after that piece went live, it seems Broccoli and Wilson's seemingly irreparable relationship with Amazon has indeed been mended.

What Amazon MGM Studios' acquisition of the James Bond franchise means for 007's future

We used to get a (generally) very good James Bond movie every few years, but that's all out the window now.Get ready for Young Q and 00 Origins: Trevelyan and other unwatchable Amazon Prime slop going forward.

In the short term, not much. Ever since Daniel Craig bowed out with his fifth film, 2021's No Time to Die – you can find out where I rank that film in my Daniel Craig 007 movies ranked piece – there's been plenty of chatter about what the future holds for the Bond brand. Indeed, conversations have been dominated by which actor will play the iconic agent next, as well as when the next movie will even enter full production, let alone be released. For the time being, then, thoughts are expected to focus on getting the latest Bond reboot off the ground.

Now that Amazon MGM Studios has secured full creative control of the 007 franchise, though, there's no end to the number of potential projects they could greenlight. Indeed, not only do I expect them to move ahead with rebooting the film series for the umpteenth time, but I'd be shocked if Amazon's entertainment division didn't look to make TV shows for its Prime Video streaming platform, too. Just think of all of the spin-off shows we could get now on one of the world's best streaming services...

What do you make of Amazon's purchase of the entire Bond franchise? Do you think it opens the door for new takes on the character? Or has it sounded the death-knell one of the UK's most popular, money-spinning film series? Let me know in the comments! Alternatively, find out how to watch the James Bond movies in order.