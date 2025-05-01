The entire James Bond collection is coming to MGM+, and I can't wait to relive my favorite classic spy movies
Shaken, not stirred
- All 25 James Bond movies are coming to MGM+ on June 1
- The James Bond Collection will be available to stream for a limited period across 32 countries
- MGM+ is available as a Prime Video add-on for an additional fee
Sometimes it's difficult to find classic movies, especially when it's such a massive franchise. With so many of the best streaming services having varying libraries, it can be a real headache finding each installment.
But, MGM+ is offering movie fans the chance to stream all 25 James Bond movies in the same place, which is excellent news if you want to revisit some of the iconic movies without channel-hopping.
MGM+ subscribers can watch everything, from one of the best Sean Connery James Bond movies Dr No all the way up to Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies like No Time to Die, and will be available at no extra cost to MGM+ subscribers.
How to get MGM+
There's a couple of ways you can sign up to MGM+ if you're keen to watch the James Bond collection throughout June. They have said it will only be for a limited time, but we don't know how long they'll be around for.
So if you're keen to have a Bond rewatch, it's best to do it as soon as possible! If you're already a Prime Video customer, you can get MGM+ as an add-on for $6.99 / £5.99 / AU$6.99 per month.
Alternatively, you can just go for an MGM+ subscription on its own. There's also a 7-day free trial where you will not be charged as long as you cancel before the next billing cycle.
