Everything new on Prime Video in May 2025, including Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the thriller comedy sequel Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor will start streaming on Prime Video on May 1.

At long last, Prime Video has finally unveiled its schedule for May 2025 and in addition to its usual roster of old favorites get ready for more original titles that are set to spruce up our array of best Prime Video movies and best Prime Video shows.

The most anticipated new Prime Video movie is Another Simple Favor, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. It serves as the sequel to their 2018 black comedy crime flick, and has debuted with a fairly decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 81% so far.

As for original TV shows, the brand new nature docuseries Octopus! narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also swim its way into the Prime Video library on May 8, followed by the Prime Video original series Molly Mae: Behind It All, which will be returning for a second installment on May 9.

This is just the beginning of Prime Video's May 2025 calendar, and before these new original titles land on one of the best streaming services you'll be able to stream over 50 new movies on May 1 alone, the perfect way for you to start your summer streaming schedule.

From the romantic sci-fi feature Her (2013) to one of my personal favorite comfort movies Legally Blonde (2001), here are all the new Prime Video titles you'll be able to stream in May 2025.

Everything new on Prime Video in May 2025

Arriving on May 1

Agent Cody Banks (movie)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (movie)

All Quiet On The Western Front (movie)

All The Money In The World (movie)

Animal House (movie)

Another Simple Favor (movie)

Are We There Yet? (movie)

Babe (movie)

Babe: Pig in the City (movie)

Barbershop (movie)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (movie)

Because I Said So (movie)

Blood Diamond (movie)

Body of Lies (movie)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (movie)

Born On The Fourth Of July (movie)

Cinderella Man (movie)

Coogan’s Bluff (movie)

Dante’s Peak (movie)

Death Wish (movie)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (movie)

Earthquake (movie)

Fried Green Tomatoes (movie)

Fury (movie)

Gattaca (movie)

Get On Up (movie)

Her (movie)

Heroes (movie)

How High (movie)

In The Heat of the Night (movie)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (movie)

Jarhead (movie)

Jersey Boys (movie)

John Q (movie)

Legally Blonde (movie)

Loving (movie)

Mallrats (movie)

Overboard (movie)

Play Misty For Me (movie)

R.I.P.D. - Rest in Peace Department (movie)

Ray (movie)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (movie)

Space Cowboys (movie)

Starsky & Hutch (movie)

The Beguiled (movie)

The Exorcist (movie)

The Flintstones (movie)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (movie)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (movie)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (movie)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (movie)

The Karate Kid (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (movie)

Traffic (movie)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (movie)

White House Down (movie)

You’ve Got Mail (movie)



Arriving on May 5

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Peanut Butter Falcon (movie)



Arriving on May 6

David Spade: Dandelion (TV show)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (movie)



Arriving on May 8

Octopus! (TV show)



Arriving on May 9

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (movie)



Arriving on May 20

Motorheads (TV show)



Arriving on May 22

Earnhardt (TV show)



Arriving on May 23

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on May 27

September 5 (movie)

The Fire Inside (movie)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 29

The Better Sister (TV show)



Arriving on May 30

Chomp Squad season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 31

Good Boy (TV show)