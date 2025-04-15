Prime Video's most chaotic femme fatale is back for Another Simple Favor and I can't wait to find out her deadly secret

A Simple Favor introduced us to Emily (Blake Lively) in a deliciously dark comedy thriller. And now she's coming back for Another Simple Favor, and from the newly released trailer it looks like Prime Video may have another campy hit on its hands.

How many trailers will you see where a character proclaims that "I'd rather cut my balls off with a rusty knife than go to this wedding"?

I do hope he isn't the groom.

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Another Simple Favor looks like it'll be tons of fun

Another Simple Favor reunites the team: Lively as Emily Nelson, Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, and Paul Feig in the director's chair. But this new Prime Video movie is going straight to streaming; the first film was also shown in theaters.

This time the action takes place in the beautiful Italian island of Capri, where Smothers is going to be maid of honor at Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

If you’re thinking that being asked to be maid of honor by someone you put in jail is a bit odd, Stephanie is thinking much the same. "I've got to figure out what she's up to," she says in the trailer. And if there's one thing we know about Emily, it's that where she goes, trouble tends to follow.

The original film attracted very mixed reviews, it has become something of a camp classic since it debuted on Prime Video, making it one of the best Prime Video movies. This new movie attracted similar reviews when it was shown at SXSW, which suggests that if you loved the first movie you're likely to love this one too.

Another Simple Favor will be streaming on Prime Video from May 1, 2025.