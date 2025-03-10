I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025

The South by Southwest 2025 film and TV festival had a seriously strong lineup, with some huge new movies and shows getting attention from cinephiles and TV addicts. Many of them are headed to some of the best streaming services, too, and we're anticipating adding at least one of them to our best Apple TV+ shows round-up, which is a list that seems to keep endlessly growing after we crowned it Streaming Service of the Year in 2024.

We know that Another Simple Favor will be coming to Prime Video in May, and we're expecting A24's Death of a Unicorn to make it onto our best Max movies list at some point, considering the studio made up much of the six Max movies and shows I was most excited to watch in March list. So many of these exciting new releases should find their way into your living room (or wherever you stream the most) very soon.

Here are my five most-anticipated movies and shows that I can't wait to watch following their South by Southwest (SXSW) debut.

Death of a Unicorn

Death Of A Unicorn | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24 is unstoppable right now, so it's hardly surprising the studio has had everyone talking at SXSW. I was excited to see Heretic and Sing Sing added to Max recently, and hopefully Death of a Unicorn will follow in their footsteps in the near future. It's promising stuff already as the movie has arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% score from the critics, so it's impressed those who have seen the movie early.

With a stellar cast including Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd and Will Poulter, including such a bizarre plot, I'm so excited for this one. I can count on one hand the amount of A24 movies I dislike, so I have high hopes.

The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Accountant 2 is one of my highly most-anticipated sequels this year, with Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and JK Simmons all reprising their roles, much to the delight of fans. Sadly, no Anna Kendrick this time around, but early reactions suggest the movie has gone down well with fans. Spoiler alert – you'll see Kendrick further down this list, so even though she's not in this sequel, she's part of another exciting project.

I do love a good action movie, and I'm keen to learn more about Affleck and Berthnal's characters as the brothers once again team up to piece together a very dangerous puzzle.

The Studio

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV+ has, much to my joy, surprised TV fans lately with so many hits. Of course, Severance season 2 has dominated much of their recent promotion and it recently became their most watched show, so now the pressure is on for them to keep delivering great things. Luckily, The Studio looks like the streaming service can keep riding that high, as it's already got a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score after having its world premiere at SXSW.

I've been craving a comedy series lately, and The Studio looks right up my alley. I can't wait to see Seth Rogan's take on a movie studio executive who will do anything to keep cinema alive.

Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I loved A Simple Favor and while I'm not entirely sure it needs a sequel, I'm willing to be proven wrong and will definitely be tuning in when this drops on Prime Video. Hopefully, this will earn a spot on our best Prime Video movies list, especially if it retains its 70% Rotten Tomatoes score. I can't wait to catch it myself and see what I think.

It's been seven years since the original movie released, so Another Simple Favor and this time, it's set against a gorgeous Italian backdrop when a murder transpires at Emily's (Blake Lively) extravagant wedding. She and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) will once again unite, and if it's anything like last time, it'll be full of twists and turns.

Holland

Holland Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Finally, Nicole Kidman is back after a pretty disappointing Netflix show, The Perfect Couple, so hopefully this movie is much better. Here, she plays a pretty similar role, as a teacher and homemaker who has a picture-perfect life in Holland. Of course, things aren't as they seem, and this thriller seeks to shock audiences as we unravel the truth about this surface-level idyllic life.

The plot has got me curious so I'll definitely be streaming this one as soon as it arrives on Prime Video on March 27.