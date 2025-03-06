All three Back to the Future movies are being added to Prime Video in March.

Prime Video's huge library has gotten even bigger with plenty of new arrivals in March. Among this month's additions are the Monty Python movies, all three Back to the Future movies, and plenty of classics too, as well as some coverage from the NHL.

So whatever you're in the mood for, you're sure to find it here. Or, if nothing new takes your fancy, there are plenty of options in our best Prime Video shows in March 2025 round-up, which has plenty of genres for you to explore.

Prime Video's constant haul of fresh content every month is why it's one of the best streaming services around and you can also check out the cream of the crop available in our best Prime Video movies guide, which we update regularly.



You can also stream Anora, this year's Best Picture winner, and Wicked, which won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, this month if you're keen to catch up with some Oscar winners. However, if you're looking for something new to watch on the platform, have a look at the list below for its latest arrivals.

Everything new on Prime Video in March 2025

Arriving March 1

12 Angry Men (movie)

1984 (movie)

A Breed Apart (movie)

A Bridge Too Far (movie)

A Force of One (movie)

Across 110th Street (movie)

Adios, Sabata (movie)

American Gangster (movie)

Assassination (movie)

Asterix: The Mansion of the Gods (movie)

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion (movie)

At Close Range (movie)

Back to the Future (movie)

Back to the Future II (movie)

Back to the Future III (movie)

Best Seller (movie)

Billy Two Hats (movie)

Blacula (movie)

Blame It on Rio (movie)

Bloodsport (movie)

Blow Out (movie)

Blue Velvet (movie)

Body of Evidence (movie)

Bojangles (movie)

Born to Win (movie)

Breathless (movie)

Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (movie)

Clara's Ghost (movie)

Class (movie)

Cooley High (movie)

Criminal Law (movie)

Dark Angel (movie)

Dead Like Me (movie)

Death at a Funeral (movie)

Diary of a Hitman (movie)

Diggstown (movie)

Double Impact (movie)

Electra (movie)

Eric Idle's What About Dick? (movie)

Eve of Destruction (movie)

Evidence of Blood (movie)

Exterminator 2 (movie)

Extremities (movie)

Flawless (movie)

Flesh + Blood (movie)

Fool for Love (movie)

Friday Foster (movie)

Funny Thing Happened...Forum (movie)

Good Guys Wear Black (movie)

Grievous Bodily Harm (movie)

Gun Belt (movie)

Hackers (movie)

Hair (movie)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (movie)

He Walked by Night (movie)

Heaven's Gate, Michael Cimino's (movie)

Hero and the Terror (movie)

Hollywood Shuffle (movie)

I Want to Live! (movie)

If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium (movie)

Jack the Giant Killer (movie)

John Sturges' The Hallelujah Trail (movie)

Kiss Me, Stupid (movie)

Koyaanisqatsi (movie)

Last Tango in Paris (movie)

Mademoiselle (movie)

Malone (movie)

Man of the East (movie)

Masters of the Universe (movie)

Messenger of Death (movie)

Moby Dick (movie)

Monty Python Conquers America (movie)

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (movie)

Monty Python Live at Aspen (movie)

Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl (movie)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (movie)

Never on Sunday (movie)

No Way Out (movie)

Not Without My Daughter (movie)

Odds Against Tomorrow (movie)

Over the Top (movie)

Personal Velocity (movie)

Prison Girls (movie)

R.O.T.O.R. (movie)

Rabbit Academy (movie)

Raging Bull (movie)

Rain Man (movie)

Rescue Dawn (movie)

Rob Roy (movie)

Robocop 2 (movie)

Robocop 3 (movie)

Robocop (1987) (movie)

Robocop (2014) (movie)

Rollerball (movie)

Rolling Thunder (movie)

Rosebud (movie)

Runaway Train (movie)

Rush (movie)

Semi-Tough (movie)

Separate Tables (movie)

Shanghai Surprise (movie)

Slaughter (movie)

Stagecoach (movie)

Stanley & Iris (movie)

Story & Pictures By (movie)

Strange Invaders (movie)

Sunnyside (movie)

Superbeast (movie)

Supernova (movie)

Swallows and Amazons (movie)

The 7th Dawn (movie)

The Addams Family seasons 1–2

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai (movie)

The Battle of the Last Panzer (movie)

The Boss (movie)

The Boyfriend School (movie)

The Facts of Life (movie)

The Favor (movie)

The Fortune Cookie (movie)

The Gravedancers (movie)

The Group (movie)

The Hoodlum Priest (movie)

The Killing (movie)

The Mean Season (movie)

The Misfits (movie)

The Naked Face (movie)

The Neanderthal Man (movie)

The Night They Raided Minsky's (movie)

The Party (movie)

The Rachel Papers (movie)

The Scalphunters (movie)

Thelma & Louise (movie)

Three Amigos! (movie)

Tough Guys Don't Dance (movie)

Truck Turner (movie)

Ulee's Gold (movie)

Vampire's Kiss (movie)

Wishin' and Hopin' (movie)

Arriving March 3

The Year I Became a Liar (movie)

Landline (movie)

Demain Des Hommes (movie)

Long Lost Family season 13

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? season 8

PMNH: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs (sports coverage)

Arriving March 4

Thomas Müller - One of a Kind (movie)

Oblivion (movie)

Arriving March 5

Vice (movie)

PWHL: Minnesota vs. Montreal (sports coverage)

Arriving March 6

A Dog and Pony Show (movie)

A Girl's Best Friend (movie)

A Kid in Aladdin's Palace (movie)

A Stork's Journey (movie)

Adventures of the Wilderness Family 2 (movie)

Adventures of the Wilderness Family 3 (movie)

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard (movie)

Back to the Secret Garden (movie)

Bait Shop (movie)

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (movie)

Birds of Paradise (movie)

Bowling for Columbine (movie)

Brave New Girl (movie)

Breaking Brooklyn (movie)

C-Bear & Jamal S1 (movie)

C.I. Ape (movie)

Care Bears to the Rescue Movie (movie)

Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-Lot (movie)

Care Bears: Share Bear Shines (movie)

Care Bears: The Giving Festival (movie)

Carjacked (movie)

Centurion (movie)

Chihuahua Too! (movie)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (movie)

Crave (movie)

Dear Lemon Lima (movie)

Drive (movie)

Drugstore Cowboy (movie)

Ella Enchanted (movie)

Final Score (movie)

Four Kids and It (movie)

Guardians of Time (movie)

Hanna (movie)

Henry & Me (movie)

Horrid Henry: The Movie

Last Vegas (movie)

Leapfrog: Scout & Friends Adventures in Shapeville Park (movie)

Leapfrog: Scout & Friends The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words (movie)

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (movie)

Marco Polo: Return to Xanadu (movie)

Norm of the North (movie)

Officer Down (movie)

Picture This (movie)

Ping! (movie)

Pit Pony (Seasons 1–2)

Popular Mechanics for Kids (Seasons 1–4)

Sea Level (movie)

Sk8 Dawg (movie)

Star Kid (movie)

Step Up Revolution (movie)

Stolen (movie)

The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl (movie)

The Big Trip (movie)

The Care Bears Big Wish (movie)

The Ghost Writer (movie)

The Last Full Measure (movie)

The Legend of Secret Pass (movie)

The Shipping News (movie)

The Spy Next Door (movie)

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (movie)

Toughest Man in the World (movie)

Trading Mom (movie)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (movie)

Vamps (movie)

Walking with Dinosaurs (miniseries)

Zandalee (movie)

Arriving March 7

Elevation (movie)

F Marry Kill (movie)

Dupahiya (movie)

Par De Ideotas (movie)

Know Where to Hide: Wie Niet Weg Is... (TV show)

For Better or for Worse season 2

Before 30 (TV show)

Suky (movie)

Grind season 2

Paradise City (movie)

Classic Cup (TV show)

NHL Coast to Coast (sports coverage)

Arriving March 8



Minibods season 2

Arpo season 2

NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit (sports coverage)

ONE Fight Night 29 (sports coverage)

Arriving March 9:

1987 (movie)

Arriving March 10:



Faultline (movie)

PMNH: Red Wings vs. Senators (sports coverage)



Arriving March 11:



Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal (TV special)

The Wasp (movie)

PWHL: Minnesota vs. Ottawa (sports coverage)



Arriving March 13:

Death Squad (TV show)

Devil's Rock (movie)

From Dusk Till Dawn (movie)

Garrison (movie)

Girls Gone Gangsta (movie)

Igor (movie)

In the Name of the King 3 (movie)

Ironclad (movie)

Killers (movie)

The Demolitionist (movie)

The Great Raid (movie)

The Railway Man (movie)

The Wheel of Time season 3



Arriving March 14



Be Happy (movie)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (movie)

Liars Club (movie)

NHL Coast to Coast (sports coverage)



Arriving March 15



The Kill Room (movie)

Morangos Com Acucar season 3

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC (sports coverage)



Arriving March 16



1991 (movie)

Vive Latino 2025 (presented by Amazon & Amazon Music)



Arriving March 17



Hidden Uganda (movie)

PMNH: Flames vs. Maple Leafs (sports coverage)



Arriving March 18



Anora (movie)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (movie)

The Program (movie)

PWHL: Montreal vs. Boston (sports coverage)



Arriving March 19



Manes season 3



Arriving March 20



Tyler Perry's Duplicity (movie)

My Best Friend's Girl (movie)

Knuckles season 1

Woman in Gold (movie)

Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed (movie)

The Sweeney (movie)



Arriving March 21



The Last Duel (movie)

Sing Sing (movie)

Wicked (movie)

After 30 (movie)

Finding Nina (movie)

America Made with Love: Part I (TV show)

NHL Coast to Coast (sports coverage)



March 22



NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC (sports coverage)

Chico Bento (movie)

March 23



Québec-Montréal (movie)



March 24



PMNH: Canucks vs. Devils (sports coverage)



March 25



Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes (movie)

PWHL: New York vs. Ottawa (sports coverage)

Work It Out Wombats! season 9

March 26



Bosch: Legacy season 3

Holland

LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori season 5

Monsters vs. Aliens (movie)

Animal Kingdom (movie)

Feast II (movie)

Feast III (movie)

Faster (movie)

Fay Grim (movie)

The Hunter (movie)

Elite Squad (movie)

Boy A (movie)

Brand New Day (movie)



March 28



Desconectados 2: Reconectados (movie)

NHL Coast to Coast (sports coverage)



March 29



That's What She Said (movie)

Little World (TV show)

NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC



March 30



The Mirage



March 31



Bloodline

Dostana 2

Umesh Chronicles