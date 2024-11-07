Target kicks off its Black Friday sale with deals on TVs, toys, iPads, air fryers and more

Target is among the first big retailers to kick off the 2024 Black Friday shopping season. Target's early sale starts today and will end on Saturday, which means you get three days of Black Friday deals on TVs, air fryers, iPads, headphones, vacuums, toys, Christmas decor, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, it's my seventh year covering Black Friday, so I've gone through Target's early sale and hand-picked the 13 best deals below. I've also listed links to Target's best Black Friday sales on clothing, Christmas trees, best-selling toys, furniture, and Apple devices.

Perhaps the best part about Target's early Black Friday deals, besides the offers themselves, is the Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If the price of an item goes lower between November 7 and December 24, the retailer will match it. This allows you to shop confidently at Target during the Black Friday shopping season.

Target's early Black Friday deals allow you to snag a bargain and do some early Christmas shopping, but remember that all offers will end on Saturday. Target's official Black Friday sale will begin on Thanksgiving day online and will be in stores on Black Friday proper (November 29).

Target Black Friday deals: my 13 top picks

Gourmia 6-Qt Digital Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Target

If you're looking for an appliance that does it all, Target has the top-rated Gourmia Digita Air Fryer for just $34.99. The six-quart air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking presets, so you can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate, and the rotisserie set and air fry baskets are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups.

Ninja Blast 18oz Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target

Target's early Black Friday sale has the popular Ninja Blast blender for only $39.99. The portable 18-ounce blender is available in several colors and lets you take your favorite frozen drink on the go with a comfortable carry handle.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Target

Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space. Target's Black Friday deals have marked the coffee maker down to just $59.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel: was $229.99 now $99.99 at Target

Target's Black Friday has the top-rated Cuisinart air fryer toaster on sale for under $100. The stainless steel appliance is a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer, allowing you to air fry, convection bake and broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Target has the earbuds on sale for $99.95 - just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $249, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Chromebook: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Target

If you're looking for a dependable laptop at a rock-bottom price, then consider this Chromebook from Lenovo. It has a stylish, thin, and light design, and while the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run smoothly on low-powered laptops like this. With a $100 savings, this Chromebook is better value than ever, making it an ideal laptop to snag ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Target

Here's a huge 39% discount on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet at Target's Black Friday sale. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Target

KitchenAid mixers are always a Black Friday favorite, and Target has the 5.5-quart model on sale for an incredible price of $279.99. Available in several colors, the stainless steel mixer features 11 distinct speeds for power and control and includes three different attachments, allowing you to fold, knead, mix, shred, or beat.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $349 now $299 at Target

Target's Black Friday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for $299. That's the best deal you can find right now and $50 more than the record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record low of $299.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

Roku Plus Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

TCL 50-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Target

This TCL S4 Series 4K smart TV has been a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Target has the 50-inch model for only $239.99. You get 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Target

These premium Bose headphones offer the best noise cancellation you can buy with rich and energetic sound quality, and they're a fantastic pickup at this record-low price. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review highlighted the only real downside as the below-average battery life (even though it's still a respectable 24-hour), but that's worth living with to get a super-comfortable and top-performing pair of cans.

