<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fc886997-918a-4ff1-a692-8f623273af1a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="SBnP45eaQurGkM55FhAVq4" name="Amazon Black Friday deals 2025 new" alt="Amazon Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SBnP45eaQurGkM55FhAVq4.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7b9d6555-c64e-4a7b-bf35-f6655cc0f465" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's best Black Friday tech deals. I'll be highlighting my favorite offers on products the TechRadar team has reviewed, as well as gadgets we love and use.<br><br>I'm examining price and today's discount to ensure every product listed in this live blog is a genuine bargain. You can find record-low prices on TVs, Apple devices, laptops, smart home gadgets, tablets, headphones, and more from Samsung, Sony, LG, Apple, and Amazon's own brand.<br><br>Just keep in mind that this is Amazon's official Black Friday sale, so you won't find better prices if you wait until November 28.</p>