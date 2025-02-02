You’re Cordially Invited is Prime Video’s #1 movie, but it’s a wedding crasher – here are 3 better comedies with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead

Prime Video’s new comedy You’re Cordially Invited has become the streamer’s number one movie, but its rather low Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 45% seems to have viewers ripping up their invites.

In this R-rated comedy, chaos ensues when the father of a bride-to-be (Will Ferrell) and the sister of another bride (Reese Witherspoon) discover that their respective family weddings are booked on the same day at the same venue. You would have thought that having Ferrell and Witherspoon would be a winning formula to make this one of the best Prime Video movies, but unfortunately the critics say otherwise, with AV Club writing in its scathing review: “You’re Cordially Invited is a rigorously unoriginal and uncreative film.”

If you’re inclined to say “I don’t” to You’re Cordially Invited, and looking elsewhere for some laughs, here are three better comedies with a critics score of over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next on one of the best streaming services.

The Holdovers

THE HOLDOVERS - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: R

R Length: 133 minutes

133 minutes Director: Alexander Payne

Alexander Payne Where to stream: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Netflix (AUS)

Best Picture Oscar nominee The Holdovers follows cynical and short-tempered teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) at a New England boarding school in the 1970s. Paul remains on school grounds over the Christmas break to watch over the students who have no home to go to, and he eventually forms unlikely bonds with unruly student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and grieving head cook Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). The Holdovers also appears in our round-up of three movies on Prime Video with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and this heartwarming dramedy features witty and memorable performances from the cast.

My Old Ass

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Megan Park

Megan Park Where to stream: Prime Video (worldwide)

My Old Ass is a coming-of-age comedy with a time-travel twist that I couldn’t wait to watch when it debuted on Prime Video in November 2024. The movie has an outrageous plot that sees Elliott (Maisy Stella) introduced to her wisecracking older self (Aubrey Plaza) as the result of an 18th birthday mushroom trip. When Elliot’s “old ass” starts issuing warnings to her younger self about what she should and shouldn’t do, she’s forced to rethink her assumptions about love, family, and life in general. My Old Ass uses a delightful blend of humor and emotion to bring together a thought-provoking meditation on how we spend our brief stint of time on this planet.

Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 89%

89% Age rating: R

R Length: 125 minutes

125 minutes Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Where to stream: Prime Video (US); ITVX (UK); Binge (AUS)

If you enjoy a wedding-themed comedy but You’re Cordially Invited doesn’t sound like your thing, Bridesmaids is “one of the funniest comedies you can stream” according to TechRadar’s Carrie Marshall – and I wholeheartedly agree. Bridesmaids centers on Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig), a down-on-her-luck former pastry chef who’s asked to be the maid of honor at her best friend Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding. However, competition between Annie and another bridesmaid over who is Lillian’s true best friend has disastrously hilarious consequences for everyone involved. Bridesmaids is one of the best buddy comedy movies around, and is still hugely entertaining 13 years after it was first released.

