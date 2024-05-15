Prime Video reveals trailer for its R-rated rom-com with Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon – and teases a Road House sequel

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in You're Cordially Invited on Prime Video

There's two huge announcements from Prime Video with a brand new R-rated rom-com on its way to the streaming platform, as well as the return of a certain ex-UFC-turned-bouncer. It'll make sense shortly, promise.

First up, the first look trailer and release date for You’re Cordially Invited has been revealed.

Will Ferrell, a father of the bride and Reese Witherspoon, a wedding planner sister for a completely different bride, find their lives unfortunately intertwined in a series of slapstick mishaps after their weddings are double-booked.

It's a serious clash of families as the one-minute trailer showcases the lengths they’ll go to to keep their special day in the diary. Which, somehow, also means having to wrestle an alligator on a hotel bed.

Alongside Ferrell and Witherspoon, the cast also includes Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Celia Weston (Modern Family), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Leanne Morgan, and Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics).

There’s a release date, too. You’re Cordially Invited will be available to stream on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. It seems like a long time to wait, but 2025 isn’t really that far away. In the meantime, there’s plenty of the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.

As part of the same Prime Video Upfront presentation, there’s also big news for fans of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake. It’s coming back, for round two.

With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel. pic.twitter.com/XgpD3ScXISMay 14, 2024

In a press release, Amazon MGM Studio boss Jennifer Salke said, “As we saw this spring, the world went crazy for a little movie called ‘Road House.’ Nearly 8 million viewers globally have watched ‘Road House.’ We like to watch this these results like a baby.”

Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise his role as ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton (per Variety ).