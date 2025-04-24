This John Cena and Idris Elba Prime Video action flick looks completely wild going by the first trailer for Heads of State

News
By published

There's a thin line between genius and madness, and I'm not sure which side Heads of State is on

John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra in a promotional image for Heads of State
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Have you ever watched a trailer and thought: "this is going to be the best or the worst thing I've ever seen"? If not, watch the trailer for Heads of State embedded below.

The movie, coming to Prime Video on July 2, stars John Cena as the US President and Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister. And in this movie, they're action heroes.

You read that right. In Heads of State, two of the world's leaders are ass-kicking, wise-cracking, gun-toting action heroes.

I've watched the trailer a few times now and I honestly don't know if this is going to be absolute genius and become one of the best Prime Video movies or if everyone involved should be kept away from cameras for the rest of their lives.

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Heads of State could be the strangest Prime Video movie yet

Here's the synopsis: "UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ 'special relationship.' But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other."

That means teaming up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas's secret agent, going on the run and finding a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the entire world.

It's a strong cast: in addition to the three leads the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. And its director, Ilya Naishuller, made the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody, which gave us John Wick meets Better Call Saul, which was a hoot.

Heads of State is clearly very silly. But if like me you loved the daft action movies of the 80s, this could be an absolute blast.

Heads of State will be on Prime Video, one of the best streaming services, from July 2, 2025.

You may also like

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.