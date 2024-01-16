Hit Netflix show Better Call Saul sets an unwanted and puzzling record at the 2024 Emmys

The 2024 Primetime Emmys are over, and three shows – Succession, The Bear, and Beef – swept the board at this year's event.
With the latter, one of the best shows of 2023, landing six prizes on the night, Netflix will be celebrating a job well done. Despite that success, the world's best streaming service will be consoling another of its hit shows – Better Call Saul – after it set an undeserved record during last night's (January 15) ceremony.
The fan-favorite legal crime drama, whose six season run ended in August 2022, was nominated for 53 Primetime Emmys during its time on the air. But, with Better Call Saul walking away from this year's event empty handed, it's made Emmys history by failing to win a single award. That means the Breaking Bad spin-off is the most snubbed TV show since the Primetime Emmys began in 1967.
Was Better Call Saul judged too harshly?
Better Call Saul never won an Emmy pic.twitter.com/Ppb8XEv9gYJanuary 16, 2024
For comparison sakes, Breaking Bad won 12 Primetime Emmys across its five seasons. And, while it's an absolutely fantastic series that needs to be seen by every type of TV aficionado, some will argue that Better Call Saul is a better show than the program that spawned it.
Indeed, Better Call Saul, which originally aired on AMC in the US before it joined Netflix's TV ranks, edges out Breaking Bad in the critics score stakes. Currently, Better Call Saul's Rotten Tomatoes approval rating sits at 98%, with Breaking Bad chalking up a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. From an audience perspective, there's little to be drawn between the two, with Breaking Bad's 97% score pipping its successor's 96% rating out by the finest of margins.
BETTER CALL SAUL has officially entered the vaunted “too good for Emmys” pantheon, alongside THE WIRE, IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY, THE LEFTOVERS, BOJACK HORSEMAN, and plenty more of the greatest TV series ever https://t.co/FdZLLdw36aJanuary 16, 2024
It's all subjective, of course, when it comes to individual opinions on which is the better show. However, it's baffling that these two heavyweights – both of which found a spot on our best Netflix shows list – have fared differently at the Primetime Emmys through the years.
Sure, Better Call Saul had to compete with some of the biggest TV shows of our generation, including Succession on Max, but it's nonetheless a gross injustice that the Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seahorn-starring series didn't land a single Primetime Emmy. Based on threads that have popped up on ResetEra and Reddit, the overriding emotion within Better Call Saul's devote fanbase is one of bemusement after it was shut out yet again.
Better Call Saul is far from the only highly-rated TV show that never won a Primetime Emmy, mind you. HBO's iconic show The Wire, comedy classics Parks and Recreation and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Apple TV Plus' hugely popular soccer comedy Ted Lasso, and even Star Trek's TV series have been given short shrift throughout history. Better Call Saul, then, is in good company, although I'm sure that's scant consolation for everyone involved in its production.
Better Call Saul is available to stream in full on Netflix in the US and UK, and Stan in Australia.
You might also like
- Oppenheimer gets a February streaming release date – and it's a huge win for Peacock users
- These are the best Netflix movies to stream right now
- Or check out all of the new Netflix movies to join the service recently
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Luke Hughes
By Craig Hale