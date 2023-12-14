Leave the World Behind is Netflix’s #1 movie, but #6 is the action thriller you mustn't miss

Even if you weren't aware of Leave The World Behind's debut on Netflix, you may have seen a clip from it. There's a scene involving a ton of totaled Teslas that's been sweeping across social media this week, or at least on social media not owned by Elon Musk.

While the apocalyptic survival thriller has shot to the top of Netflix's most watched movies list this week, there's something way more interesting sitting just a little bit further down the streaming charts at number six: Nobody.

Before we continue, it's worth pointing out that for UK viewers at least, Nobody is not available if you're on the ad-supported subscription plan due to licensing restrictions, which is why it isn't in our best Netflix movies list. You'll need one of the higher level subscriptions to see it, but if you do, you're in for a treat.

Why you should watch Nobody this weekend

Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (the star from Better Call Saul) and is the answer to a question you didn't know you wanted to ask: what if in a parallel universe there was a John Wick, but starring Saul Goodman?

I'm being a little cheeky here because Odenkirk's character is very different to that of Saul. Here he's, well, nobody: an ordinary guy with an ordinary life in an ordinary place. And then that ordinary life is turned upside down by a home invasion, and our ordinary guy turns out to be very far from ordinary after all.

If you're looking for a movie that takes existing thriller tropes and does new things with them, Nobody is not the movie for you. But if you want a movie where a succession of bad guys get their come-uppance in ever more violent ways, often spectacularly so, then this is going to be right up your street.

Not everyone likes it – some reviewers say it lacks humor and Time Out called it "a deadening thud of pointless nihilism" – but most critics took it as an enjoyable and thrilling action movie. Empire says it's "one of the most purely enjoyable action movies in ages", while The List says "it's a slick and peppily-helmed operation and fans of hyper-stylised carnage will get more than their money's worth." In fact, according to the critics you could say... it's all good, man.